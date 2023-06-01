Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Investor presentation 3M23
3M 2023
kofola group Investor presentation
The Kofola Group
One of the most significant producers
of non-alcoholic beverages in CEE and SEE
Revenue 3M 2023
CZK 1,712m
EBITDA 3M 2023
CZK 218m
11 production plants
2,029
employees
Note: CZK/EUR average FX rate for 3M23: 23.785.
Headquarters
Production plants
Kofola Group's markets
our long-term strategy is to be market leader or runner-up
Sales in countries where Kofola Group is number one or two in the soft drinks market account for
93% of our total revenue.
CZECHIA
SLOVAKIA
No. 2
No. 1
player in the soft
player in the soft
drinks market
drinks market
No. 2
No. 1
in water category
in water category
SLOVENIA
No. 1
player in the soft
drinks market
No. 1
in water category
CROATIA
No. 4
player in the soft
drinks market
No. 2
in water category
Source: AC Nielsen (volume) - for market shares.
CATEGORY
REVENUE SHARE
MAIN OWN BRANDS
Carbonated
3M23
36%
Beverages
3M22
35%
Non-carbonated
10%
Beverages
9%
Syrups
8%
8%
Fresh & Salad Bars
6%
5%
Other
8%
11%
DISTRIBUTED AND LICENCED BRANDS
Long-term Organic growth
Revenue*
(CZKm)
CAGR
6.0%
7,875
8,082
6,410
6,172 6,636
7,875
8,082
2019
2020
2021
2022
LTM 31-3-23
Grey chart represents an acquisition effect between two subsequent periods. * Adjusted for one-offs.
EBITDA*
(CZKm)
EBITDA margin
17,5%
16,7%
17,0%
15,1%
14,1%
CAGR
2.1%
1,217
1,119
1,128
1,110
1,030
1,118
1,117
1,110
1,217
955
2019
2020
2021
2022
LTM 31-3-23
