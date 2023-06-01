Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Czech Republic
  Prague Stock Exchange
  Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s.
  News
  Summary
    KOFOL   CZ0009000121

KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
243.00 CZK   -0.41%
11:13aKofola Ceskoslovensko : Interim report 3M23
PU
11:13aKofola Ceskoslovensko : Investor presentation 3M23
PU
11:13aKofola Ceskoslovensko : Investorská prezentace 3M23 (EN)
PU
Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Investorská prezentace 3M23 (EN)

06/01/2023 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3M 2023

kofola group Investor presentation

1 June 2023

The Kofola Group

One of the most significant producers

of non-alcoholic beverages in CEE and SEE

Revenue 3M 2023

CZK 1,712m

EBITDA 3M 2023

CZK 218m

11 production plants

2,029

employees

Note: CZK/EUR average FX rate for 3M23: 23.785.

Headquarters

Production plants

Kofola Group's markets

3M 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

our long-term strategy is to be market leader or runner-up

Sales in countries where Kofola Group is number one or two in the soft drinks market account for 93% of our total revenue.

CZECHIASLOVAKIA

No. 2

No. 1

player in the soft

player in the soft

drinks market

drinks market

No. 2

No. 1

in water category

in water category

SLOVENIA

No. 1

player in the soft

drinks market

No. 1

in water category

CROATIA

No. 4

player in the soft

drinks market

No. 2

in water category

Source: AC Nielsen (volume) - for market shares.

3M 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3

Product segments

CATEGORY

REVENUE SHARE

MAIN OWN BRANDS

Carbonated

3M23

36%

Beverages

3M22

35%

Waters

32%

32%

Non-carbonated10%

Beverages9%

Syrups

8%

8%

Fresh & Salad Bars

6%

5%

Other

8%

11%

DISTRIBUTED AND LICENCED BRANDS

3M 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

4

Long-term Organic growth

Revenue* (CZKm)

Excl. acquisitions

Total

CAGR 6.0%

7,875 8,082

6,4106,1726,636

7,8758,082

6,343

6,525

5,641

2019

2020

2021

2022

LTM 31-3-23

Grey chart represents an acquisition effect between two subsequent periods. * Adjusted for one-offs.

EBITDA* (CZKm)

EBITDA margin

17,5%

16,7%

17,0%

15,1%

14,1%

CAGR

2.1%

1,217

1,119

1,128

1,110

1,030

1,118

1,117

1,110

1,217

955

2019

2020

2021

2022

LTM 31-3-23

3M 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 15:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
