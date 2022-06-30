Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Prague Stock Exchange
  5. Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOFOL   CZ0009000121

KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.

(KOFOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Prague Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
297.00 CZK   +0.68%
02:43pKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Non-financial report 2021
PU
06/2406/2022 : Notice of the conclusion of an amendment to Facilities Agreement
PU
06/08KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : SUPPLEMENT - Additional ballot for correspondence voting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Non-financial report 2021

06/30/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

NON-FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

WE PUT SUSTAINABILITY TOGETHER LIKE A PUZZLE

You know that feeling when you're doing a jigsaw puzzle with small pieces and the beautiful final picture is slowly revealing itself to you? Similarly, many years ago, we started sustainability projects that were

an unexplored landscape for us. It wasn't consumers or a momentary trend that drove us on that hike

with its many attractive vistas, but our relationship with nature, our respect for what surrounds us, and local setting that has always been in our DNA.

As the topics came our way, we learned more and more about sustainability. And we found out that the deeper we go, the more possibilities we discover. Suddenly, there were too many pieces that we needed to fit somewhere in the picture, and we had to start prioritizing.

We defined the basic directions (water care, quality raw materials, packaging and transport) in which we started to implement sub-activities. This has led to projects such as bio certification of sites surrounding our water sources, growing our own herbs or working with local farmers, packaging innovations for 100% rPET bottles and Cirkulka, i.e. returnable glass for retail.

However, to make sure we don't just take one-off steps or waste energy on projects with no major impact, we've teamed up with sustainability experts from CIRA Advisory and Fair Venture. They are now helping us to piece together the final picture and set up a sustainable strategy so that Kofola is not only carbon neutral and zero waste, but progressively fulfills meaningful commitments that help the environment and make sense in relation to our business.

While solving this puzzle, we realized one more thing. If we want to remain relevant not only to our consumers, but also to our customers and employees for another 10 years, we need to adjust our mission and vision as well. That is because over the last decade we managed to fulfill the original ones.

It is sustainability that is becoming one of the main pillars we want to emphasize in our mission. We believe that by doing so, not only will the individual pieces of the puzzle fit together beautifully, but they will translate from the final image into everyday reality.

Jannis Samaras, CEO of Kofola Group

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT NON-FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

WHERE ARE

WE ARE

FOLLOWING

KOFOLA'S ROOTS

THE GREEN

Page 5

Page 7

Our 11 manufacturing plants

We have identified 10 priority

are located in 5 countries

areas of sustainability in which

from where we send out

we want to move forward.

26 beverage brands

into the world.

SUSTAINABILITY

OUR PEOPLE

TEAM

Page 11

Page 9

We hold Innovation Days

We have our own team

during which employees bring

of sustainability experts who

their ideas to the table. It's one

oversee that sustainability

of the most proven ways

permeates throughout Kofola.

of creating new products in our

company.

TRACKING

CARBON

FOOTPRINT

Page 17

We are mostly powered by green energy. In the future, we want to install solar panels on our roofs and produce it ourselves.

CIRCULARITY

IN WASTE

AND PACKAGING

Page 20

If you drop a bag of our Leros tea

in nature, it will decompose. It

might even grow into something!

OUR SUPPLIERS

Page 24

Over 60% of Kofola's suppliers

are from Europe. They

are proven and established names committed to green policies.

BIODIVERSITY

Page 27

We founded a non-profit, Kvapka Rajeckej doliny, that will help us expand our bio-certified sites.

WATER

HEALTH

IN BALANCE

Page 29

Page 31

We are preparing water

We fill UGO juices using

retention measures in Rajecká

pascalization, which means they

dolina valley to return water

are filled under high pressure.

to the landscape.

This makes them preservative-

free but allows them to retain all

the important nutrients.

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT NON-FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

MARKETING

RESPONSIBLY

Page 33

We don't create unrealistic pre-images. We imprint real life and realities of each brand into our campaigns. Wherever possible, we strengthen local collaborations.

3

We love nature. We care about the people who are connected to Kofola. And we will always look for ways to protect nature and keep our employees, customers and suppliers happy. No matter the obstacles or the distance of the goal.

Sustainability resonates with the times and it resonates with Kofola. For us, it means ten specific areas to each of which we have assigned several goals: climate change, packaging, waste, water, nature and landscape, consumer health, employees, supporting locals and charitable causes, suppliers, and, last but not least, responsible marketing. This report will reveal how we intend to meet these goals and how we want to move forward in these areas.

To put down roots means to grow with the place, to have a piece of heart here. And that's how we feel about the locations of our production plants. Each region has its own temperament, but also its own weaknesses. We strive to be a partner to the local people. Whether it's farmers, among whom we look

for new local suppliers, or the local government, with whom we work together to protect nature.

One of our goals is to expand a division that will help us take care

of our self-sufficiency in growing herbs and apples. We want to keep reducing the amount of sugar and preservatives that we use in some of our products. And also to look for new opportunities and ways to move forward technologi- cally.

We are clear about our vision. We are transparent about them and we speak up. People who feel the same way as we do then come to Kofola themselves. We trust our people and give them space in the company. Trust, from our point of view, opens the way to independence, which in turn is the basis for making joint and informed decisions at crossroads about moving forward.

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT NON-FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

4

WHERE ARE KOFOLA'S ROOTS

We are one of the largest producers and distributors of soft drinks in Central and Eastern Europe. In total, there are twenty-six brands, whose products we divide into six categories - these also include nine brands that we do not manufacture but for which we hold a license for distribution.

PRODUCTION DISTRIBUTION

WATERS

NON-CARBONATED

BEVERAGES

CARBONATED

BEVERAGES

SYRUPS

FRESH BARS

AND SALATERIES

OTHER

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT NON-FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

Kofola Plants

Krnov - Kofola's hometown and the location of our oldest Czechoslovak plant! In addition to Kofola, we also produce UGO fresh juices here and you can find our herb laboratory, F.H. Prager cider production and the headquarters of our transport company SANTA-TRANS.

Characteristically, Ondrášovka springs in Ondrášov, in the wild foothills of Nízký Jeseník. The picturesque surroundings of the Doupov Mountains, in Stráž nad Ohří, where many people go to tap water from the local spring, is a home

of Karlovarská Korunní. Slovakia, the landscape of Rajecká dolina valley, Rajecka Lesná, is home of one of our most modern plants where we produce beverages without preservatives on a special aseptic line. The local plant is also the home of Rajec water. A little further south, in Kláštor pod Znievom, Kofola's smallest plant can be found, where we produce mineral water Kláštorná Kalcia.

Our Radenska mineral water is bottled in the Slovenian spa town of Radenci. And one of our production plants is also in Croatia, in the town of Lipik, where we produce soft drinks Studena.

Among the meadows and groves in Slovácko there is a base for Leros fragrant teas - specifically in Strážnice. We process more than 335 tonnes of herbs here every year. In Mnichovo Hradiště we produce several brands, including Kofola itself.

Not far from Prague, in the village of Jažlovice, we process the largest volume of salads and fruit. From here we send our products to the world under the brand of UGO.

And our Premium Rosa syrups, jams and juices are sent out into the world from the heart of Poland, the city of Złotokłos.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 18:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
02:43pKOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Non-financial report 2021
PU
06/2406/2022 : Notice of the conclusion of an amendment to Facilities Agreement
PU
06/08KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : SUPPLEMENT - Additional ballot for correspondence voting
PU
06/08KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : SUPPLEMENT - Announcement of the supplement of the agenda of the A..
PU
06/08KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : SUPPLEMENT - Request of a qualified shareholder
PU
06/0805/2022 : Inclusion of a matter on the agenda of the General Meeting
PU
06/02Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022
CI
06/01KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Group results 3M22
PU
06/01KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO : Zpráva emitenta za 3M22 (EN)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 617 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2022 181 M 7,65 M 7,65 M
Net Debt 2022 3 424 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 6 299 M 267 M 266 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 041
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
Duration : Period :
Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 297,00 CZK
Average target price 306,00 CZK
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
Managers and Directors
Janis Samaras Chief Executive Officer
Martin Pisklák Group Chief Financial Officer
René Sommer Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Musila COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Tomá Jendrejek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.-4.19%267
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY5.18%271 936
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-3.20%50 614
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED24.28%11 690
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.57%11 342
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED6.65%8 497