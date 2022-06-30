Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Non-financial report 2021

WE PUT SUSTAINABILITY TOGETHER LIKE A PUZZLE

You know that feeling when you're doing a jigsaw puzzle with small pieces and the beautiful final picture is slowly revealing itself to you? Similarly, many years ago, we started sustainability projects that were

an unexplored landscape for us. It wasn't consumers or a momentary trend that drove us on that hike

with its many attractive vistas, but our relationship with nature, our respect for what surrounds us, and local setting that has always been in our DNA.

As the topics came our way, we learned more and more about sustainability. And we found out that the deeper we go, the more possibilities we discover. Suddenly, there were too many pieces that we needed to fit somewhere in the picture, and we had to start prioritizing.

We defined the basic directions (water care, quality raw materials, packaging and transport) in which we started to implement sub-activities. This has led to projects such as bio certification of sites surrounding our water sources, growing our own herbs or working with local farmers, packaging innovations for 100% rPET bottles and Cirkulka, i.e. returnable glass for retail.

However, to make sure we don't just take one-off steps or waste energy on projects with no major impact, we've teamed up with sustainability experts from CIRA Advisory and Fair Venture. They are now helping us to piece together the final picture and set up a sustainable strategy so that Kofola is not only carbon neutral and zero waste, but progressively fulfills meaningful commitments that help the environment and make sense in relation to our business.

While solving this puzzle, we realized one more thing. If we want to remain relevant not only to our consumers, but also to our customers and employees for another 10 years, we need to adjust our mission and vision as well. That is because over the last decade we managed to fulfill the original ones.

It is sustainability that is becoming one of the main pillars we want to emphasize in our mission. We believe that by doing so, not only will the individual pieces of the puzzle fit together beautifully, but they will translate from the final image into everyday reality.

Jannis Samaras, CEO of Kofola Group

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT NON-FINANCIAL REPORT 2021