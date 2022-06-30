Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Non-financial report 2021

You know that feeling when you're doing a jigsaw puzzle with small pieces and the beautiful final picture is slowly revealing itself to you? Similarly, many years ago, we started sustainability projects that were
an unexplored landscape for us. It wasn't consumers or a momentary trend that drove us on that hike
with its many attractive vistas, but our relationship with nature, our respect for what surrounds us, and local setting that has always been in our DNA.
As the topics came our way, we learned more and more about sustainability. And we found out that the deeper we go, the more possibilities we discover. Suddenly, there were too many pieces that we needed to fit somewhere in the picture, and we had to start prioritizing.
We defined the basic directions (water care, quality raw materials, packaging and transport) in which we started to implement sub-activities. This has led to projects such as bio certification of sites surrounding our water sources, growing our own herbs or working with local farmers, packaging innovations for 100% rPET bottles and Cirkulka, i.e. returnable glass for retail.
However, to make sure we don't just take one-off steps or waste energy on projects with no major impact, we've teamed up with sustainability experts from CIRA Advisory and Fair Venture. They are now helping us to piece together the final picture and set up a sustainable strategy so that Kofola is not only carbon neutral and zero waste, but progressively fulfills meaningful commitments that help the environment and make sense in relation to our business.
While solving this puzzle, we realized one more thing. If we want to remain relevant not only to our consumers, but also to our customers and employees for another 10 years, we need to adjust our mission and vision as well. That is because over the last decade we managed to fulfill the original ones.
It is sustainability that is becoming one of the main pillars we want to emphasize in our mission. We believe that by doing so, not only will the individual pieces of the puzzle fit together beautifully, but they will translate from the final image into everyday reality.
Jannis Samaras, CEO of Kofola Group
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT NON-FINANCIAL REPORT 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
WHERE ARE
WE ARE
FOLLOWING
KOFOLA'S ROOTS
THE GREEN
Page 5
Page 7
Our 11 manufacturing plants
We have identified 10 priority
are located in 5 countries
areas of sustainability in which
from where we send out
we want to move forward.
26 beverage brands
into the world.
SUSTAINABILITY
OUR PEOPLE
TEAM
Page 11
Page 9
We hold Innovation Days
We have our own team
during which employees bring
of sustainability experts who
their ideas to the table. It's one
oversee that sustainability
of the most proven ways
permeates throughout Kofola.
of creating new products in our
company.
TRACKING
CARBON
FOOTPRINT
Page 17
We are mostly powered by green energy. In the future, we want to install solar panels on our roofs and produce it ourselves.
CIRCULARITY
IN WASTE
AND PACKAGING
Page 20
If you drop a bag of our Leros tea
in nature, it will decompose. It
might even grow into something!
OUR SUPPLIERS
Page 24
Over 60% of Kofola's suppliers
are from Europe. They
are proven and established names committed to green policies.
BIODIVERSITY
Page 27
We founded a non-profit, Kvapka Rajeckej doliny, that will help us expand our bio-certified sites.
WATER
HEALTH
IN BALANCE
Page 29
Page 31
We are preparing water
We fill UGO juices using
retention measures in Rajecká
pascalization, which means they
dolina valley to return water
are filled under high pressure.
to the landscape.
This makes them preservative-
free but allows them to retain all
the important nutrients.
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT NON-FINANCIAL REPORT 2021
MARKETING
RESPONSIBLY
Page 33
We don't create unrealistic pre-images. We imprint real life and realities of each brand into our campaigns. Wherever possible, we strengthen local collaborations.
3
We love nature. We care about the people who are connected to Kofola. And we will always look for ways to protect nature and keep our employees, customers and suppliers happy. No matter the obstacles or the distance of the goal.
Sustainability resonates with the times and it resonates with Kofola. For us, it means ten specific areas to each of which we have assigned several goals: climate change, packaging, waste, water, nature and landscape, consumer health, employees, supporting locals and charitable causes, suppliers, and, last but not least, responsible marketing. This report will reveal how we intend to meet these goals and how we want to move forward in these areas.
To put down roots means to grow with the place, to have a piece of heart here. And that's how we feel about the locations of our production plants. Each region has its own temperament, but also its own weaknesses. We strive to be a partner to the local people. Whether it's farmers, among whom we look
for new local suppliers, or the local government, with whom we work together to protect nature.
One of our goals is to expand a division that will help us take care
of our self-sufficiency in growing herbs and apples. We want to keep reducing the amount of sugar and preservatives that we use in some of our products. And also to look for new opportunities and ways to move forward technologi- cally.
We are clear about our vision. We are transparent about them and we speak up. People who feel the same way as we do then come to Kofola themselves. We trust our people and give them space in the company. Trust, from our point of view, opens the way to independence, which in turn is the basis for making joint and informed decisions at crossroads about moving forward.
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT NON-FINANCIAL REPORT 2021
4
WHERE ARE KOFOLA'S ROOTS
We are one of the largest producers and distributors of soft drinks in Central and Eastern Europe. In total, there are twenty-six brands, whose products we divide into six categories - these also include nine brands that we do not manufacture but for which we hold a license for distribution.
PRODUCTION DISTRIBUTION
WATERS
NON-CARBONATED
BEVERAGES
CARBONATED
BEVERAGES
SYRUPS
FRESH BARS
AND SALATERIES
OTHER
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT NON-FINANCIAL REPORT 2021
Kofola Plants
Krnov - Kofola's hometown and the location of our oldest Czechoslovak plant! In addition to Kofola, we also produce UGO fresh juices here and you can find our herb laboratory, F.H. Prager cider production and the headquarters of our transport company SANTA-TRANS.
Characteristically, Ondrášovka springs in Ondrášov, in the wild foothills of Nízký Jeseník. The picturesque surroundings of the Doupov Mountains, in Stráž nad Ohří, where many people go to tap water from the local spring, is a home
of Karlovarská Korunní. Slovakia, the landscape of Rajecká dolina valley, Rajecka Lesná, is home of one of our most modern plants where we produce beverages without preservatives on a special aseptic line. The local plant is also the home of Rajec water. A little further south, in Kláštor pod Znievom, Kofola's smallest plant can be found, where we produce mineral water Kláštorná Kalcia.
Our Radenska mineral water is bottled in the Slovenian spa town of Radenci. And one of our production plants is also in Croatia, in the town of Lipik, where we produce soft drinks Studena.
Among the meadows and groves in Slovácko there is a base for Leros fragrant teas - specifically in Strážnice. We process more than 335 tonnes of herbs here every year. In Mnichovo Hradiště we produce several brands, including Kofola itself.
Not far from Prague, in the village of Jažlovice, we process the largest volume of salads and fruit. From here we send our products to the world under the brand of UGO.
And our Premium Rosa syrups, jams and juices are sent out into the world from the heart of Poland, the city of Złotokłos.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 18:42:09 UTC.