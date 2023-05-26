Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Report of the Supervisory Board on controlling activities 2022

A REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD ON THE SUPERVISORY ACTIVITY

The Supervisory Board of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s., a joint-stock company organized and existing pursuant to the laws of the Czech Republic, with its registered office at Nad Porubkou 2278/31a, Poruba, Ostrava, postal code 708 00, Czech Republic, Identification No. (IČ): 242 61 980 (hereinafter the "Company") hereby submits its Report on Supervisory Activities to the annual General Meeting for the period from the date of preparation of the report for the preceding period, i.e. from 29 April 2022 until the date of discussing this report, i.e. 24 May 2023 ("Report on Supervisory Activities"), by the Supervisory Board.

In compliance with the Articles of the Association of the Company, the Supervisory Board of the Company comprises of five members elected by the General Meeting. The following table states the names, positions, appointment date and term of office of the present Supervisory Board members as of the date of discussing this Report:

Supervisory Board members Position Appointment Date End of Term of Office René Sommer Chairman of Supervisory 17 June 2015 5 August 2025 Board Moshe Cohen-Nehemia Supervisory Board 15 September 2015 5 August 2025 member Ladislav Sekerka Supervisory Board 28 June 2021 28 June 2026 member Tomáš Jendřejek Supervisory Board 30 November 2018 5 August 2025 member Alexandros Samaras Supervisory Board 28 June 2021 28 June 2026 member

The Supervisory Board held four regular meetings in the period following the approval of the previous report; the meetings were held in the presence of the members as well as distantly in the form of a video transmission. The Supervisory Board also used "per rollam" decisions for the performance of its supervisory activities.

A key emphasis in the activity provided by the Supervisory Board was laid on a financial situation analysis and business activity of the Kofola Group and its principal companies, and supervision over the Board of Directors´ activity performance and matters in compliance with the Articles of Association and legal regulations. The Supervisory Board meetings were regularly participated also by members of the Board of Directors of the Company. Depending on a subject and relevance of the negotiated issue, also professionally appropriate Company employees were invited to the meetings.

Within its supervisory activity, the Supervisory Board co-acted with the internal auditor and the Company´s Audit Committee.

On the basis of the performance of its regular supervisory activities, the Supervisory Board declares that it did not discover any inadequacies in the activities of the Company's Board of Directors and states that the operating results of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko group generated in