Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Report on Remuneration 2021

This report provides a complete list of remuneration including any benefits in any form paid to the members of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of the company Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. (hereinafter "the Company") within the past accounting period of 2021 or due within the above-mentioned period. The Board of Directors did not delegate business management of the Company in the scope of everyday management of the Company as a whole to any natural person who was not a member of the Company's Board of Directors. The total amount of remuneration received by members of the Company's Board of Directors for the accounting period of 2021, divided into components, as well as the rate of the fixed to the variable component of the remuneration is stated in the table below: Member Total amount Total amount Share of the fixed and variable Total in 2021 Total in 2020 of the of fixed of variable component Board of remuneration remuneration Directors CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Fixed Variable component component Member A 3,564 1,415 72 % 28 % 4,979 6,098 Member B 3,285 2,471 57 % 43 % 5,756 5,379 Member C 4,434 1,250 78 % 22 % 5,683 6,552 Member D 2,712 1,075 72 % 28 % 3,787 4,538 Member E 2,880 924 76 % 24 % 3,804 1,770 Member F 1,664 538 76 % 24 % 2,202 768 Total 18,539 7,673 - - 26,211 25,105 The total amount of remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors is in line with the Remuneration Policy adopted by the General Meeting of the Company on 5 August 2020 (hereinafter the "Remuneration Policy"), published on the Company's website http://investor.kofola.cz/en, aiming to support a long-term performance of the Company namely in the following way: The fixed base salary for the members of the Board of Directors is set with regard to the complexity of duties and responsibility they perform in their office and area of competence.

The entitlement to the variable component of the remuneration is based on the fulfilment of performance indicators by Kofola Group.

The entitlement of the members of the Board of Directors to be granted the variable remuneration component is based on adjusted EBITDA (operating result adjusted for depreciation, amortisation and one-offs), one of the most accepted indicators of operational performance of the Company and the Group in the long term.

The basic EBITDA values are set beforehand by the Company's Supervisory Board for the relevant period.

If the set benchmark is not attained, the members of the Board of Directors are not entitled to the variable component. For 2021, the target EBITDA value was set at the level of CZK 1,119,000 thousand (Group EBITDA). The members of the Board of Directors are entitled to get shares of the Company free of charge through participation in the Kofola Group Senior Managers Long-term Remuneration Plan, which motivates them as they participate in the profit of the Group. Under transitional provisions of Act No. 204/2019 Coll., amending certain laws relating to the support of exercise of the shareholders' rights, which introduced into law the requirement to issue a remuneration report, the report must only state data for the accounting periods after the entry into force of the amendment; this means the accounting period of 2020 was the first. The total amount of remuneration in 2020 is stated in the table above. Members of the Company's Board of Directors were granted other benefits and compensations within the meaning of Article 1 (1.3) of the adopted Remuneration Policy of the Company in the 2021 accounting period, namely: non-monetary benefit in the form of professional liability insurance to cover damage caused within the performance of duties of a Company governing body,

benefit in the form of professional liability insurance to cover damage caused within the performance of duties of a Company governing body, computer and mobile equipment and cars for the performance of the duties as members of the Board of Directors; the equipment could also be used for private purposes,

other performances that are also generally provided to Company's employees, such as paid leave, remuneration compensation for the first 14 days of incapacity to work (they are included in the fixed remuneration), meal allowances in the form of meal vouchers in the amount set by the internal regulations of the Company, travel expenses, product samples, job perquisites, and other benefits similar to those granted to employees set by the internal regulations of the Company,

reimbursement of expenses efficiently incurred in the performance of the member's duties, including travel expenses for domestic and international business trips in the amount set by the applicable labour legislation. No severance payment was made in connection with the termination of a member of the Company's Board of Directors. No member of the Board of Directors was paid a royalty in the 2021 accounting period.

Members of the Board of Directors were entitled to get shares of the Company free of charge based on an agreement on participation in the Kofola Group Senior Managers Long-term Remuneration Plan. The possibility to enter the plan ended as of 31 December 2019. The objective of the Plan was to motivate and stabilize senior executives by the opportunity for them to participate in the success of Kofola Group. At present, one part of the Plan is in operation: The Share Acquisition Plan consisting of the participant's option to buy Kofola shares on the market and, under the fulfilment of the specified conditions, to receive for free the same number of pair shares of the Company. The maximal number of the eligible Investment shares could not exceed the specified annual limit - the number of shares, which could be purchased on regulated market for 50% of the basic annual gross salary (remuneration) paid to the participant by Kofola Group companies in the calendar year (i.e., from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019). If the number of Investment shares held by a participant on December 31 of a calendar year exceeded the determined limit, the Company´s shares purchased by the participant exceeding the stated limit were not taken into consideration for the Share Acquisition Plan and the participant could not claim the pair shares for these shares even though he fulfilled other conditions to constitute the claim. However, the shares not eligible as Investment shares in one calendar year could be eligible in one of the following calendar years. A participant could only receive pair shares if they held investment shares throughout the entire relevant period (2 years following the end of the calendar year that served as reference for the yearly limit) and, at the same time, if they were employed with the Company or a member of a Company governing body throughout the entire relevant period. The participant is obliged to hold the pair shares for at least 1 year as of their transfer to the participant. The Plan ended on 31 December 2019, but the Company will keep transferring pair shares to participants until 2022. Pair shares the members of the Company's Board of Directors got free of charge in 2021: Member of the Board of Directors Individual shares granted (pcs) Member B 3,705 Member C 5,575 Member E 3,307 Total 12,587 Fair value of the pair shares on the day they were granted to the members amounted to CZK 3,351 thousand. Total purchase costs of the above-stated transfers incurred by the Company in 2021 amounted to CZK 3,222 thousand.

Member of the Kofola ČeskoSlovensko Kofola a.s. (SK) LEROS, s.r.o. Total Board of Directors a.s. remuneration paid by Kofola Group Companies CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Member A 4,979 - - 4,979 Member B 5,756 - - 5,756 Member C - 5,683 - 5,683 Member D 3,787 - - 3,787 Member E 3,804 - - 3,804 Member F - - 2,202 2,202 Total 18,326 5,683 2,202 26,211 The Company did not contractually reserve the right to the variable remuneration component or its part to be returned by members of the Board of Directors. The total amount of remuneration received by members of the Company's Supervisory Board in the 2021 accounting period is stated in the table below: Member of Total amount Total amount Share of the fixed and variable Total in 2021 Total in the of fixed of variable component 2020 Supervisory remuneration remuneration Board CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 CZK´000 Fixed Variable component component Member G 600 - 100% -% 600 600 Member H 600 - 100% -% 600 600 Total 1,200 - n/a n/a 1,200 1,200 The total amount of remuneration paid to the members of the Company's Supervisory Board is in line with the Remuneration Policy. Under the Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board has a supervisory function: it supervises the activity of the Board of Directors and of the Company. Therefore, the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members is not dependent on the fulfilment of the Company's targets or personal targets as