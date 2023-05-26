Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Summary report pursuant to §118
05/26/2023 | 03:50am EDT
The Board of Directors of the company Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s., ID No.: 242 61 980, with its registered seat at Nad Porubkou 2278/31a, Poruba, 708 00 Ostrava, registered in the Commercial Register administered by the Regional Court in Ostrava, Section B, Insert 10735 (hereinafter as the "company") pursuant to Section 118 subsec. 8 of the Act No. 256/2004 Coll., Capital Market Undertaking Act, as amended (hereinafter as the "CMUA") executed this Summary Explanatory Report concerning the issues pursuant to Section 118 subsec. 5 par. a) to k) of CMUA.
(a) Figures and information about the structure of the equity The equity structure is as follows:
Equity structure
31.12.2022
CZK´000
Equity attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s.
1,332,365
Share capital
1,114,597
Share premium and capital reorganisation reserve
(1,962,871)
Other reserves
2,516,742
Foreign currency translation reserve
(30,075)
Own shares
(467,382)
Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)
161,354
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
(44,736)
Total equity
1,287,629
As at 31 December 2022, the share capital of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. totalled CZK 1,114,597,400 and comprised 22,291,948 common registered shares with a nominal value of CZK 50 each, issued as book-entry shares under Czech law in particular under the Czech Companies Act, with the ISIN CZ0009000121.
The Share capital of the Company is fully paid up. The shares have been admitted for trading on the Prague Stock Exchange.
The Company has purchased own shares (treasury shares) in both 2022 and 2021. These transactions are described in section B 4.15.2.
The Company as at 31 December 2022 didn´t hold any treasury shares (as at 31 December 2021: nil shares).
RADENSKA d.o.o. as at 31 December 2022 owned 1,062,236 (as at 31 December 2021: 1,084,851) shares of the Company (which represented 4.77% of the Company´s share capital as at 31 December 2022 and 4.87% as at 31 December 2021) in total value as at 31 December 2022 of CZK 467,382 thousand (as at 31 December 2021: CZK 477,333 thousand). The shares were purchased by RADENSKA d.o.o. in a public tender offer on the stock market mainly from CED GROUP S.à r.l. for the total value of CZK 490,208 thousand (CZK 440 per share). At the date of acquisition, the shares had nominal value of CZK 100 each. Nominal value of shares owned by RADENSKA d.o.o as at 31 December 2022 was CZK 53,112 thousand (as at 31 December 2021: CZK 54,243 thousand).
Part of the shares owned by RADENSKA is intended for the management incentive programme. RADENSKA is considering the sale of its whole share (1,062,236 shares as of 31 December 2022). A decision of exact timing of such sale has not been taken yet, however, might occur shortly, subject to market conditions. Proceeds from the sale will be used to finance Group's growth opportunities.
In compliance with the relevant legal provisions, the voting rights attached to the treasury shares and shares owned by RADENSKA d.o.o. cannot be exercised.
(b) Information about limitations on the transferability of securities
The shares issued by the Company are transferable without any restrictions pursuant to Article 5 par. 5.3 of the Company´s Articles of Association.
Figures and information about significant direct and indirect participation in the Company´s voting rights
Significant shareholders as at 31 December 2022:
Significant shareholders (all with direct participation)
AETOS a.s.,
Nad Porubkou 2278/31a, Poruba, 708 00 Ostrava, registration No. 06167446
RADENSKA, družba za polnitev mineralnih voda in brezalkoholnih pijač, d.o.o., Boračeva 37, 9252 Radenci, Republic of Slovenia,
registration No. 5056152000
Proportion of
Participation
the voting rights
percentage
70.58%
67.22%
0.00%
4.77%
Total
70.58%
71.99%
Significant shareholders as at 31 December 2021:
Significant shareholders (all with direct participation)
AETOS a.s.,
Nad Porubkou 2278/31a, Poruba, 708 00 Ostrava, registration No. 06167446
RADENSKA, družba za polnitev mineralnih voda in brezalkoholnih pijač, d.o.o., Boračeva 37, 9252 Radenci, Republic of Slovenia,
registration No. 5056152000
Proportion of
Participation
the voting rights
percentage
70.66%
67.22%
0.00%
4.87%
Total
70.66%
72.09%
The above-mentioned entities dispose of the rights of the qualified shareholders arising from Section 365 and foll. of the Act No. 90/2012 Coll., Business Corporations Act, especially of the right to request convocation of the General Meeting of the Company for discussion of the items proposed by them, request inclusion of the item determined by them on the agenda of the General Meeting, request the Supervisory Board to review the exercise of powers by the Board of Directors in the matter specified in the request as well as file a shareholder action on behalf of the Company.
The structure of the significant direct participation in the voting rights of the Company as at 31 December 2022 is known to the Company only in the case of the controlling entity AETOS a.s. and the controlled company RADENSKA d.o.o. and is described within the Report on relations between the controlling entity and the controlled entity and between the controlled entity and other entities controlled by the same controlling entity for the year 2022. As for the other entities, their direct and indirect participation and shares in their possession are based on the notification delivered to the Czech National Bank. There were no notifications submitted from 1 January 2022 up to the date of this report.
Until the end of the year 2022 and throughout the year 2023 (until the cut-off date of the annual report), the Company has not been informed about any other change of participation in the voting rights that would have met the legislative limits for the reporting.
Except for the above mentioned natural and legal persons, the Company is not aware of any other significant direct and indirect participation in the Company´s voting rights or of any Company´s shareholders whose participation in the Company´s voting rights reached at least 1%.
The controlled company RADENSKA is entitled to exercise rights of the qualified shareholder but not the voting rights attached to the shares of the Company.
(d) Information about the owners of securities with special rights, including the description of such rights
There are not any special rights attached to the securities issued by the Company.
(e) Information about limitations on voting rights
The voting rights attached to the Company´s shares may only be limited or excluded where stipulated by law. According to the legal provisions, the voting rights attached to the 1,062,236 shares owned by the controlled company RADENSKA cannot be exercised. Starting from June 2021, new obligations arising from the Act. No. 37/2021 Coll., on the register of beneficial owners, have been introduced. Shareholders - legal entities having registered office in the Czech Republic who do not have their beneficial owner registered in the register of beneficial owners cannot exercise their voting right. The Company is not aware of any other restrictions on or exclusions of the voting rights attached to the shares issued by the Company.
Information about agreements between the shareholders that may reduce the transferability of shares or the transferability of the voting rights, if known to the issuer
The Company is not aware of any agreements between the shareholders of the Company that may reduce the transferability of shares of the Company or of the voting rights attached to the shares of the Company.
Information about special rules regulating election and recalling of members of the statutory body and changes to the Articles of Association of the issuer
The statutory body of the Company is six-member Board of Directors. The members of the Board of Directors are elected and recalled pursuant to Article 15 par. 15.5 of the Article of Association of the Company by the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of the Company has 5 members. The Supervisory Board has the quorum if majority of its members is present or otherwise takes part in a meeting. The Supervisory Board takes a decision by a majority of votes of present or otherwise participating members. In case of equality of votes the vote of a chairman of the Supervisory Board is decisive. The Supervisory Board may also take decisions per rollam (outside the meeting).
Approval by a majority of at least two thirds of the votes of the shareholders present at the General Meeting is required to adopt a decision amending the Articles of Association of the Company. The General Meeting has the quorum if the shareholders present hold shares with the par value exceeding 50% of the share capital of the Company. The latest amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company were approved by the General meeting of the Company on 28 June 2021. The reason for the amendments was to increase the number of members of the Supervisory Board by one (to 5) and to implement the requirements of the Stock Exchange into the Articles of Association of the Company and enable the General Meeting to take decision per rollam. Part of the amendments to the Articles of Association entered into force by their adoption, other part was effective as of 1 January 2022.
Any special rules regulating election and recalling of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company and amendments and changes to the Articles of Association of the Company don´t apply.
(h) Information about special powers of the statutory body pursuant to the Business Corporations Act
The members of the Board of Directors of the Company do not hold any special powers. The Board of Directors takes decisions on all Company matters unless they are reserved for the General Meeting, Supervisory Board or other Company´s body.
Information about significant agreements to which the issuer is a party and which will become effective, change or cease to exist in the event of a change of control of the issuer as a result of a take-over bid, and about the effects arising from such agreements, with the exception of agreements whose disclosure would cause harm to the issuer
The Company has not entered into any significant agreement that will become effective, change or cease to exist in the event of a change of control of the Company as a result of a take-over bid.
Information about agreements between the issuer and the members of its statutory body or employees that bind the issuer to take on any commitments in the event of the termination of their offices or employment in connection with a take-over bid
The Company has not entered into any agreement with the members of the Board of Directors that bind the Company to take on any commitments in the event of the termination of their offices in connection with a take-over bid.
The Company has not entered into any agreement with any employee that bind the Company to take on any commitments in the event of the termination of its employment in connection with a take-over bid.
Information on the systems of control of a scheme under which members of the statutory body or the employees of the Company may acquire participating securities of the Company, options concerning such securities or any other rights related to these securities if they do not exercise those right themselves
Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 07:49:40 UTC.