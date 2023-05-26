Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Summary report pursuant to §118

The Board of Directors of the company Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s., ID No.: 242 61 980, with its registered seat at Nad Porubkou 2278/31a, Poruba, 708 00 Ostrava, registered in the Commercial Register administered by the Regional Court in Ostrava, Section B, Insert 10735 (hereinafter as the "company") pursuant to Section 118 subsec. 8 of the Act No. 256/2004 Coll., Capital Market Undertaking Act, as amended (hereinafter as the "CMUA") executed this Summary Explanatory Report concerning the issues pursuant to Section 118 subsec. 5 par. a) to k) of CMUA.

(a) Figures and information about the structure of the equity The equity structure is as follows:

Equity structure 31.12.2022 CZK´000 Equity attributable to owners of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. 1,332,365 Share capital 1,114,597 Share premium and capital reorganisation reserve (1,962,871) Other reserves 2,516,742 Foreign currency translation reserve (30,075) Own shares (467,382) Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit) 161,354 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests (44,736) Total equity 1,287,629

As at 31 December 2022, the share capital of Kofola ČeskoSlovensko a.s. totalled CZK 1,114,597,400 and comprised 22,291,948 common registered shares with a nominal value of CZK 50 each, issued as book-entry shares under Czech law in particular under the Czech Companies Act, with the ISIN CZ0009000121.

The Share capital of the Company is fully paid up. The shares have been admitted for trading on the Prague Stock Exchange.

The Company has purchased own shares (treasury shares) in both 2022 and 2021. These transactions are described in section B 4.15.2.

The Company as at 31 December 2022 didn´t hold any treasury shares (as at 31 December 2021: nil shares).

RADENSKA d.o.o. as at 31 December 2022 owned 1,062,236 (as at 31 December 2021: 1,084,851) shares of the Company (which represented 4.77% of the Company´s share capital as at 31 December 2022 and 4.87% as at 31 December 2021) in total value as at 31 December 2022 of CZK 467,382 thousand (as at 31 December 2021: CZK 477,333 thousand). The shares were purchased by RADENSKA d.o.o. in a public tender offer on the stock market mainly from CED GROUP S.à r.l. for the total value of CZK 490,208 thousand (CZK 440 per share). At the date of acquisition, the shares had nominal value of CZK 100 each. Nominal value of shares owned by RADENSKA d.o.o as at 31 December 2022 was CZK 53,112 thousand (as at 31 December 2021: CZK 54,243 thousand).

Part of the shares owned by RADENSKA is intended for the management incentive programme. RADENSKA is considering the sale of its whole share (1,062,236 shares as of 31 December 2022). A decision of exact timing of such sale has not been taken yet, however, might occur shortly, subject to market conditions. Proceeds from the sale will be used to finance Group's growth opportunities.

In compliance with the relevant legal provisions, the voting rights attached to the treasury shares and shares owned by RADENSKA d.o.o. cannot be exercised.

(b) Information about limitations on the transferability of securities

The shares issued by the Company are transferable without any restrictions pursuant to Article 5 par. 5.3 of the Company´s Articles of Association.