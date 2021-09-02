Log in
Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Výsledky skupiny Kofola 6M21 (EN)

09/02/2021

09/02/2021 | 11:22am EDT
6M 2021

kofola group Investor presentation

2 September 2021

THE KOFOLA GROUP

SUSTAINABILITY

GROUP RESULTS

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INDICATORS

M&A

GOALS 2021

MORE ABOUT KOFOLA

APPENDIX

The Kofola Group

One of the most significant producers

of non-alcoholic beverages in CEE and SEE

Revenue 6M 2021 € 114.2m

EBITDA 6M 2021

  • 18.2m

11 production plants

1,993

employees

Note: CZK/EUR average FX rate for 6M21: 25.854.

Headquarters

Production plants

Kofola Group's markets

6M 2021 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

THE KOFOLA GROUP

SUSTAINABILITY

GROUP RESULTS

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INDICATORS

M&A

GOALS 2021

MORE ABOUT KOFOLA

APPENDIX

our long-term strategy is to be market leader or runner-up

CZECHIA

SLOVAKIA

SLOVENIA

No. 2

No. 1

No. 1

player in the soft

player in the soft

player in the soft

drinks market

drinks market

drinks market

No. 1

water brand

Sales in countries where Kofola Group is number one or two in the soft drinks market account for 91% of our total revenue.

CROATIA

No. 2

water brand

Source: AC Nielsen (volume) - for market shares.

6M 2021 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

3

THE KOFOLA GROUP

SUSTAINABILITY

GROUP RESULTS

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INDICATORS

M&A

GOALS 2021

MORE ABOUT KOFOLA

APPENDIX

Product segments

CATEGORY

REVENUE SHARE

MAIN OWN BRANDS

Carbonated

6M21

36%

Beverages

6M20

38%

Waters

35%

32%

Non-carbonated9%

Beverages10%

Syrups

8%

9%

Fresh & Salad Bars

3%

4%

Other

9%

7%

DISTRIBUTED AND LICENCED BRANDS

6M 2021 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

4

THE KOFOLA GROUP

SUSTAINABILITY

GROUP RESULTS

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INDICATORS

M&A

GOALS 2021

MORE ABOUT KOFOLA

APPENDIX

Long-term Organic growth

Revenue* (CZKm)

EBITDA* (CZKm)

Excl. acquisitions

Total

EBITDA margin

CAGR

2.6%

16.4%

17.2%

17.5%

16.7%

18.1%

6,159

6,410

6,172

6,372

5,743

CAGR

5.1%

1,151

1,119

1,057

1,030

6,343

6,261

942

5,375

6,025

5,641

1,140

1,118

1,043

941

955

2017

2018

2019

2020

LTM 30-6-21

2017

2018

2019

2020

LTM 30-6-21

Grey chart represents an acquisition effect between two subsequent periods.

* Adjusted for one-offs.

6M 2021 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 171 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2020 80,5 M 3,76 M 3,76 M
Net Debt 2020 3 848 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 617 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 042
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.
Duration : Period :
Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Janis Samaras Chief Executive Officer
Martin Pisklák Group Chief Financial Officer
René Sommer Chairman-Supervisory Board
René Musila COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Tomá Jendrejek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOFOLA CESKOSLOVENSKO A.S.32.20%309
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY3.37%244 709
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.11.69%50 661
COCA-COLA HBC AG11.99%13 395
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED23.56%12 664
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.55%11 260