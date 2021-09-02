Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Výsledky skupiny Kofola 6M21 (EN)

6M 2021
kofola group Investor presentation
2 September 2021
THE KOFOLA GROUP
SUSTAINABILITY
GROUP RESULTS
BUSINESS SEGMENTS
CONSOLIDATED INDICATORS
M&A
GOALS 2021
MORE ABOUT KOFOLA
APPENDIX
The Kofola Group
One of the most significant producers
of non-alcoholic beverages in CEE and SEE
Revenue 6M 2021 € 114.2m
EBITDA 6M 2021
11 production plants
1,993
employees
Note: CZK/EUR average FX rate for 6M21: 25.854.
Headquarters
Production plants
Kofola Group's markets
6M 2021 INVESTOR PRESENTATION
2
our long-term strategy is to be market leader or runner-up
CZECHIA
SLOVAKIA
SLOVENIA
No. 2
No. 1
player in the soft
drinks market
water brand
Sales in countries where Kofola Group is number one or two in the soft drinks market account for 91% of our total revenue.
CROATIA
No. 2
water brand
Source: AC Nielsen (volume) - for market shares.
6M 2021 INVESTOR PRESENTATION
3
Product segments
CATEGORY
REVENUE SHARE
MAIN OWN BRANDS
Carbonated
6M21
36%
Beverages
6M20
38%
Waters
35%
32%
Non-carbonated9%
Beverages10%
Syrups
8%
9%
Fresh & Salad Bars
3%
4%
Other
7%
DISTRIBUTED AND LICENCED BRANDS
4
Long-term Organic growth
Revenue* (CZKm)
EBITDA* (CZKm)
Excl. acquisitions
Total
EBITDA margin
CAGR
2.6%
16.4%
17.2%
17.5%
16.7%
18.1%
6,159
6,410
6,172
6,372
5,743
5.1%
1,151
1,119
1,057
1,030
6,343
6,261
942
5,375
6,025
5,641
1,140
1,118
1,043
941
955
2017
2018
2019
2020
LTM 30-6-21
Grey chart represents an acquisition effect between two subsequent periods.
* Adjusted for one-offs.
5
