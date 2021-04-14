Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Annual Report 2020 - unauthorized PDF

Log in
This version of consolidated annual report has not been prepared in a single electronic reporting format ("the ESEF") and represents unofficial version of the official consolidated annual report published in accordance with ESEF in XHTML format. The Company made all the steps to ensure this version fully corresponds with the original version, except for usage of machine readable XBRL tagging, which are included only in the official XHTML version. In case of any difference in the presented information, opinions or interpretations the official version in XHTML format is legally binding.

The official consolidated annual report prepared in ESEF format is accessible on the following link: https://investor.kofola.cz

A-0

A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS REPORT ......................................................................................................................................

A-0

KOFOLA AT A GLANCE...............................................................................................................................................

A-4

CHAIRMAN´S STATEMENT ........................................................................................................................................

A-9

KOFOLA GROUP ......................................................................................................................................................

A-10

3.1.

Kofola ČeskoSlovensko..................................................................................................................................

A-10

3.2.

Kofola Group .................................................................................................................................................

A-10

3.3.

Group structure.............................................................................................................................................

A-11

3.4.

Successes and Awards in 2020 ......................................................................................................................

A-12

BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND OTHER MATTERS .........................................................................................................

A-13

4.1.

Business overview .........................................................................................................................................

A-13

4.2.

Auditors remuneration..................................................................................................................................

A-23

4.3.

Intellectual property and licences.................................................................................................................

A-23

4.4.

Research and development and other information......................................................................................

A-24

4.5.

Technology and production and other non-current assets...........................................................................

A-24

4.6.

Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangibles and their condition .......................................

A-24

4.7.

Capital sources ..............................................................................................................................................

A-25

4.8.

Regulatory environment ...............................................................................................................................

A-25

4.9.

COVID-19.......................................................................................................................................................

A-25

4.10.

Subsequent events........................................................................................................................................

A-26

RISK MANAGEMENT ...............................................................................................................................................

A-27

5.1.

Principal risks faced by the Group.................................................................................................................

A-27

5.2.

Approach to market trends and development..............................................................................................

A-34

NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION .............................................................................................................................

A-35

6.1.

Non-financial information .............................................................................................................................

A-35

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ....................................................................................................................................

A-50

7.1.

Shares and shareholders ...............................................................................................................................

A-50

7.2.

Information pursuant to Capital Markets Act section 118.5a-k ....................................................................

A-51

7.3.

Corporate governance code..........................................................................................................................

A-55

7.4.

Statutory bodies............................................................................................................................................

A-55

7.5.

Description of diversity policy applied to governance bodies.......................................................................

A-66

7.6.

Financial reporting process ...........................................................................................................................

A-67

REPORT ON RELATIONS ..........................................................................................................................................

A-68

8.1.

Structure of relations between related parties and the description of the entities .....................................

A-68

8.2.

Structure of relations and ownership interests between related entities as at 31 December 2020 ............

A-70

8.3.

Role of the controlled entity in the organisational structure........................................................................

A-70

8.4.

Method and means of control ......................................................................................................................

A-70

8.5.

List of acts with value exceeding 10% of equity of controlled entity ............................................................

A-71

8.6. List of mutual contracts between controlled entity and controlling entity or between controlled entities. A-71

8.7.

Assessment of whether the controlled entity suffered a loss and of its settlement.....................................

A-75

8.8.

Assessment of advantages and disadvantages arising from relations between related entities ..................

A-75

STATUTORY DECLARATION .....................................................................................................................................

A-76

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR´S REPORT ........................................................................................................................

A-77

A-1

Consolidated annual report 2020

Table of contents

B. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS......................................................................................................................

B-0

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................

B-1

1.1.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss ........................................................................................................

B-1

1.2.

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income..............................................................................

B-2

1.3.

Consolidated statement of financial position .................................................................................................

B-3

1.4.

Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................

B-4

1.5.

Consolidated statement of changes in equity.................................................................................................

B-5

GENERAL INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................................................

B-7

2.1.

Corporate information ....................................................................................................................................

B-7

2.2.

Group structure...............................................................................................................................................

B-8

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES .......................................................................................................................

B-9

3.1.

Statement of compliance and basis of preparation ........................................................................................

B-9

3.2.

Functional and presentation currency ............................................................................................................

B-9

3.3.

Foreign currency translation ...........................................................................................................................

B-9

3.4.

Consolidation methods .................................................................................................................................

B-10

3.5.

Accounting methods .....................................................................................................................................

B-12

3.6.

New and amended standards adopted by the Group...................................................................................

B-22

3.7.

Significant estimates and key management judgements..............................................................................

B-23

3.8.

Standards issued but not yet effective..........................................................................................................

B-23

3.9.

Approval of consolidated financial statements.............................................................................................

B-23

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS......................................................................................

B-24

4.1.

Segment information (Continuing operations) .............................................................................................

B-24

4.2.

Revenue (Continuing operations) .................................................................................................................

B-28

4.3.

Expenses by nature (Continuing operations) ................................................................................................

B-28

4.4.

Other operating income (Continuing operations).........................................................................................

B-29

4.5.

Other operating expenses (Continuing operations)......................................................................................

B-29

4.6.

Finance income (Continuing operations) ......................................................................................................

B-29

4.7.

Finance costs (Continuing operations) ..........................................................................................................

B-30

4.8.

Income tax (Continuing operations)..............................................................................................................

B-30

4.9.

Earnings per share.........................................................................................................................................

B-32

4.10.

Property, plant and equipment.....................................................................................................................

B-32

4.11.

Intangible assets............................................................................................................................................

B-35

4.12.

Investment in equity accounted investee .....................................................................................................

B-38

4.13.

Inventories ....................................................................................................................................................

B-40

4.14.

Trade and other receivables..........................................................................................................................

B-40

4.15.

Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................................................

B-41

4.16.

Equity ............................................................................................................................................................

B-41

4.17.

Provisions ......................................................................................................................................................

B-43

4.18.

Bank credits and loans ..................................................................................................................................

B-43

4.19.

Trade and other payables .............................................................................................................................

B-45

4.20.

Future commitments, contingent assets and liabilities ................................................................................

B-45

4.21.

Leases............................................................................................................................................................

B-46

4.22.

Legal and arbitration proceedings.................................................................................................................

B-47

4.23.

Related party transactions ............................................................................................................................

B-48

4.24.

Financial risk management ...........................................................................................................................

B-49

4.25.

Capital management .....................................................................................................................................

B-52

4.26.

Financial instruments ....................................................................................................................................

B-54

4.27.

Headcount.....................................................................................................................................................

B-55

4.28.

Acquisition of subsidiaries.............................................................................................................................

B-55

4.29.

Discontinued operations ...............................................................................................................................

B-57

4.30.

COVID-19.......................................................................................................................................................

B-58

4.31.

Subsequent events........................................................................................................................................

B-59

A-2

Consolidated annual report 2020

Table of contents

C. SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...............................................................................................................................

C-0

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .........................................................................................................................

C-1

1.1.

Separate statement of profit or loss ...............................................................................................................

C-1

1.2.

Separate statement of other comprehensive income ....................................................................................

C-1

1.3.

Separate statement of financial position ........................................................................................................

C-2

1.4.

Separate statement of cash flows...................................................................................................................

C-3

1.5.

Separate statement of changes in equity........................................................................................................

C-4

GENERAL INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................................................

C-5

2.1.

Corporate information ....................................................................................................................................

C-5

2.2.

Group structure...............................................................................................................................................

C-6

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES .......................................................................................................................

C-7

3.1.

Statement of compliance and basis of preparation ........................................................................................

C-7

3.2.

Functional and presentation currency ............................................................................................................

C-7

3.3.

Foreign currency translation ...........................................................................................................................

C-7

3.4.

Accounting methods .......................................................................................................................................

C-8

3.5.

New and amended standards adopted by the Company ..............................................................................

C-17

3.6.

Significant estimates and key management judgements..............................................................................

C-17

3.7.

Standards issued but not yet effective..........................................................................................................

C-18

3.8.

Approval of separate financial statements ...................................................................................................

C-18

NOTES TO THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...............................................................................................

C-19

4.1.

Segment information ....................................................................................................................................

C-19

4.2.

Revenue ........................................................................................................................................................

C-19

4.3.

Expenses by nature .......................................................................................................................................

C-19

4.4.

Other operating income................................................................................................................................

C-20

4.5.

Other operating expenses.............................................................................................................................

C-20

4.6.

Finance income .............................................................................................................................................

C-20

4.7.

Finance costs .................................................................................................................................................

C-20

4.8.

Income tax.....................................................................................................................................................

C-21

4.9.

Earnings per share.........................................................................................................................................

C-22

4.10.

Investments in subsidiaries ...........................................................................................................................

C-23

4.11.

Property, plant and equipment.....................................................................................................................

C-25

4.12.

Intangible assets............................................................................................................................................

C-26

4.13.

Trade and other receivables..........................................................................................................................

C-28

4.14.

Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................................................

C-28

4.15.

Equity ............................................................................................................................................................

C-29

4.16.

Provisions ......................................................................................................................................................

C-30

4.17.

Bank credits and loans ..................................................................................................................................

C-30

4.18.

Trade and other payables .............................................................................................................................

C-32

4.19.

Future commitments, contingent assets and liabilities ................................................................................

C-32

4.20.

Leases............................................................................................................................................................

C-33

4.21.

Financial risk management ...........................................................................................................................

C-34

4.22.

Financial instruments ....................................................................................................................................

C-37

4.23.

Related party transactions ............................................................................................................................

C-37

4.24.

Cash and non-cash financing activities..........................................................................................................

C-41

4.25.

Acquisition of subsidiaries.............................................................................................................................

C-41

4.26.

COVID-19.......................................................................................................................................................

C-43

4.27.

Subsequent events........................................................................................................................................

C-44

A-3

Consolidated annual report 2020

Table of contents

one of top producers of branded non-alcoholic beverages in Central and Eastern Europe

CZK 6.2 BN 2020

11

2,042

LISTED ON

REVENUES

PRODUCTION PLANTS

EMPLOYEES

PRAGUE STOCK EXCHANGE

A-4

Consolidated annual report 2020

Kofola at a glance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kofola CeskoSlovensko AS published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 17:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
