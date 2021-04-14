Kofola CeskoSlovensko : Annual Report 2020 - unauthorized PDF

|
B. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS......................................................................................................................
|
B-0
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................................
|
B-1
|
1.1.
|
Consolidated statement of profit or loss ........................................................................................................
|
B-1
|
1.2.
|
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income..............................................................................
|
B-2
|
1.3.
|
Consolidated statement of financial position .................................................................................................
|
B-3
|
1.4.
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows ............................................................................................................
|
B-4
|
1.5.
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity.................................................................................................
|
B-5
|
GENERAL INFORMATION ..........................................................................................................................................
|
B-7
|
2.1.
|
Corporate information ....................................................................................................................................
|
B-7
|
2.2.
|
Group structure...............................................................................................................................................
|
B-8
|
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES .......................................................................................................................
|
B-9
|
3.1.
|
Statement of compliance and basis of preparation ........................................................................................
|
B-9
|
3.2.
|
Functional and presentation currency ............................................................................................................
|
B-9
|
3.3.
|
Foreign currency translation ...........................................................................................................................
|
B-9
|
3.4.
|
Consolidation methods .................................................................................................................................
|
B-10
|
3.5.
|
Accounting methods .....................................................................................................................................
|
B-12
|
3.6.
|
New and amended standards adopted by the Group...................................................................................
|
B-22
|
3.7.
|
Significant estimates and key management judgements..............................................................................
|
B-23
|
3.8.
|
Standards issued but not yet effective..........................................................................................................
|
B-23
|
3.9.
|
Approval of consolidated financial statements.............................................................................................
|
B-23
|
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS......................................................................................
|
B-24
|
4.1.
|
Segment information (Continuing operations) .............................................................................................
|
B-24
|
4.2.
|
Revenue (Continuing operations) .................................................................................................................
|
B-28
|
4.3.
|
Expenses by nature (Continuing operations) ................................................................................................
|
B-28
|
4.4.
|
Other operating income (Continuing operations).........................................................................................
|
B-29
|
4.5.
|
Other operating expenses (Continuing operations)......................................................................................
|
B-29
|
4.6.
|
Finance income (Continuing operations) ......................................................................................................
|
B-29
|
4.7.
|
Finance costs (Continuing operations) ..........................................................................................................
|
B-30
|
4.8.
|
Income tax (Continuing operations)..............................................................................................................
|
B-30
|
4.9.
|
Earnings per share.........................................................................................................................................
|
B-32
|
4.10.
|
Property, plant and equipment.....................................................................................................................
|
B-32
|
4.11.
|
Intangible assets............................................................................................................................................
|
B-35
|
4.12.
|
Investment in equity accounted investee .....................................................................................................
|
B-38
|
4.13.
|
Inventories ....................................................................................................................................................
|
B-40
|
4.14.
|
Trade and other receivables..........................................................................................................................
|
B-40
|
4.15.
|
Cash and cash equivalents ............................................................................................................................
|
B-41
|
4.16.
|
Equity ............................................................................................................................................................
|
B-41
|
4.17.
|
Provisions ......................................................................................................................................................
|
B-43
|
4.18.
|
Bank credits and loans ..................................................................................................................................
|
B-43
|
4.19.
|
Trade and other payables .............................................................................................................................
|
B-45
|
4.20.
|
Future commitments, contingent assets and liabilities ................................................................................
|
B-45
|
4.21.
|
Leases............................................................................................................................................................
|
B-46
|
4.22.
|
Legal and arbitration proceedings.................................................................................................................
|
B-47
|
4.23.
|
Related party transactions ............................................................................................................................
|
B-48
|
4.24.
|
Financial risk management ...........................................................................................................................
|
B-49
|
4.25.
|
Capital management .....................................................................................................................................
|
B-52
|
4.26.
|
Financial instruments ....................................................................................................................................
|
B-54
|
4.27.
|
Headcount.....................................................................................................................................................
|
B-55
|
4.28.
|
Acquisition of subsidiaries.............................................................................................................................
|
B-55
|
4.29.
|
Discontinued operations ...............................................................................................................................
|
B-57
|
4.30.
|
COVID-19.......................................................................................................................................................
|
B-58
|
4.31.
|
Subsequent events........................................................................................................................................
|
B-59