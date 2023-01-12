Kohat Textile Mills : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Any member who seeks to contest the election of directors shall file with the Company at its Registered Office not later than 14 days before the date of the meeting his / her intention to offer himself / herself for the election of directors in terms of Section 159(3) together with (a) consent to act as director (if elected) in terms of Section 167 of the Companies Act, 2017 (b) a detailed profile along with office address for placement on the Company's website seven days prior to the date of election (c) declaration in respect of being compliant with the requirements of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019, and the eligibility criteria as set out in the Companies Act, 2017 (d) attested copy of valid CNIC and NTN and (e) declaration by proposed independent director(s) under Clause 6(3) of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019.