KOHINOOR ENERGY LIMITED

(KOHE)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
34.00 PKR   +1.19%
12:26pKohinoor Energy : Transmission of Annual Report/Free Float of Shares FY Ended 30-06-2022
PU
2021Kohinoor Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Kohinoor Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Kohinoor Energy : Transmission of Annual Report/Free Float of Shares FY Ended 30-06-2022

09/28/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
ANNUAL

REPORT

2021-2022

www.kel.com.pk

CONTENTS

CORPORATE INFORMATION

02

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

03

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

04

DIRECTORS' REPORT

06

FINANCIAL DATA

18

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW

19

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

20

REVIEW REPORT TO THE MEMBERS

22

AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE MEMBERS

23

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

26

STATEMENT PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

28

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

29

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

30

NOTES TO AND FORMING PART

31

PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDING

76

PROXY FORM

81

02 |

Kohinoor Energy Limited

Annual Report 2022

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Bankers

Mr. M. Naseem Saigol

Standard Chartered Bank [Pakistan] Limited

Chairman / Non-Executive

Bank Alfalah Limited

Mr. Muhammad Zeid Yousuf Saigol

Askari Bank Limited

Chief Executive Officer

AL Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Mr. Muhammad Murad Saigol

Habib Bank Limited

Executive Director

MCB Bank Limited

Syed Manzar Hassan

Faysal Bank Limited

Non-Executive

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

Mr. Muhammad Omer Farooq

National Bank of Pakistan

Independent

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited

Ms. Sadaf Kashif

Independent

Registered Office

Mr. Faisal Riaz

301, 3RD Floor, Green Trust Tower,

Independent

Blue Area Islamabad, Pakistan.

Tel : +92-51-2813021-2

Company Secretary

Fax : +92-51-2813023

Mr. Muhammad Asif

Project/Head Office

Audit Committee

Post Office Raja Jang, Near Tablighi Ijtima,

Mr. Muhammad Omer Farooq

Raiwind Bypass, Lahore, Pakistan.

Chairman

Tel : +92-42-35392317

Syed Manzar Hassan

Fax : +92-42-35393415-7

Ms. Sadaf Kashif

Shares Registrar

HR & Remuneration Committee

M/S. Corplink (Pvt.) Ltd.

Mr. Faisal Riaz

Wings Arcade, 1-K,Commercial, Model Town,

Chairman

Lahore, Pakistan.

Mr. Muhammad Zeid Yousuf Saigol

Tel : +92-42-35839182, 35887262, 35916719

Syed Manzar Hassan

Fax : +92-42-35869037

Management

Lahore Office

Mr. Muhammad Zeid Yousuf Saigol

PEL Factory, 14-KM Ferozepur Road,

Chief Executive Officer

Lahore, Postcode 54760, Pakistan.

Mr. Ghazanfar Ali Zaidi

Tel : +92-42-35920117-8

General Manager Technical

Mr. Muhammad Ashraf

Company Registration No.

Chief Financial Officer

0032461 of 1993-94

Auditors

Company NTN

A. F. Ferguson & Co.

0656788-6

Chartered Accountants

Website

Legal Advisor

www.kel.com.pk

LMA | Ebrahim Hosain

Annual Report 2022

Kohinoor Energy Limited

| 03

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 29th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Kohinoor Energy Limited will be held on October 24, 2022 (Monday) at 01:00 P.M. at Islamabad Club, Islamabad to transact the following business:

  1. To confirm minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on October 26, 2021.
  2. To receive and adopt the Annual Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended June 30, 2022 alongwith Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.
  3. To approve three interim dividends already paid @52.5% i.e. Rs. 5.25 per share, @77.5% i.e. Rs.
    1. per share and @27.5% i.e. Rs. 2.75 per share making a total dividend @ 157.5% i.e. Rs.
    1. per share for the financial year 2021-22.
  5. To appoint Auditors to hold office till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to fix their remuneration.
  6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

By the order of the Board

proxy. Proxies of the Members through CDC shall be accompanied with attested copies of their CNIC. In case of corporate entity, the Board's Resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature shall be furnished along with proxy form to the Company. The members through CDC are requested to bring original CNIC, A/C No. and Participant ID to produce at the time of attending the meeting.

  1. As per Circular No. 10 of 2014 dated May 21, 2014, issued by the SECP the members holding aggregate ten percent or more shareholding residing in geographical location may participate in the meeting through video conference. In this regard a prescribed form is available at https://kel.com.pk/page-investor- information.
  2. As per Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2017 every listed company is required to replace its physical shares into book-entry form (CDC). Therefore, the shareholders having physical shares are requested to convert the shares into book-entry (CDC).

Lahore:

(Muhammad Asif)

September 15, 2022

Company Secretary

Notes:

  1. The share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from October 18, 2022 to October 24, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at our Share Registrar Office M/S CORPLINK (PVT) LIMITED situated at Wings Arcade, 1-K, Commercial, Model Town, Lahore upto the close of business hours on October 17, 2022 will be treated in time for determination of entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting.
  2. A member eligible to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint his / her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. Proxies in order to be effective must reach the Company's Head office situated at Near Tablighi Ijtima, Raiwind Bypass, Lahore, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting. A member shall not be entitled to appoint more than one

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kohinoor Energy Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 16:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
