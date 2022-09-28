Kohinoor Energy : Transmission of Annual Report/Free Float of Shares FY Ended 30-06-2022
ANNUAL
REPORT
2021-2022
www.kel.com.pk
CONTENTS
CORPORATE INFORMATION
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW
DIRECTORS' REPORT
FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
REVIEW REPORT TO THE MEMBERS
AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE MEMBERS
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
STATEMENT PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
NOTES TO AND FORMING PART
PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDING
PROXY FORM
Kohinoor Energy Limited
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Bankers
Mr. M. Naseem Saigol
Standard Chartered Bank [Pakistan] Limited
Chairman / Non-Executive
Bank Alfalah Limited
Mr. Muhammad Zeid Yousuf Saigol
Askari Bank Limited
Chief Executive Officer
AL Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Mr. Muhammad Murad Saigol
Habib Bank Limited
Executive Director
MCB Bank Limited
Syed Manzar Hassan
Faysal Bank Limited
Non-Executive
Bank Islami Pakistan Limited
Mr. Muhammad Omer Farooq
National Bank of Pakistan
Independent
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Ms. Sadaf Kashif
Independent
Registered Office
Mr. Faisal Riaz
301, 3RD Floor, Green Trust Tower,
Independent
Blue Area Islamabad, Pakistan.
Tel : +92-51-2813021-2
Company Secretary
Fax : +92-51-2813023
Mr. Muhammad Asif
Project/Head Office
Audit Committee
Post Office Raja Jang, Near Tablighi Ijtima,
Mr. Muhammad Omer Farooq
Raiwind Bypass, Lahore, Pakistan.
Chairman
Tel : +92-42-35392317
Syed Manzar Hassan
Fax : +92-42-35393415-7
Ms. Sadaf Kashif
Shares Registrar
HR & Remuneration Committee
M/S. Corplink (Pvt.) Ltd.
Mr. Faisal Riaz
Wings Arcade, 1-K,Commercial, Model Town,
Chairman
Lahore, Pakistan.
Mr. Muhammad Zeid Yousuf Saigol
Tel : +92-42-35839182, 35887262, 35916719
Syed Manzar Hassan
Fax : +92-42-35869037
Management
Lahore Office
Mr. Muhammad Zeid Yousuf Saigol
PEL Factory, 14-KM Ferozepur Road,
Chief Executive Officer
Lahore, Postcode 54760, Pakistan.
Mr. Ghazanfar Ali Zaidi
Tel : +92-42-35920117-8
General Manager Technical
Mr. Muhammad Ashraf
Company Registration No.
Chief Financial Officer
0032461 of 1993-94
Auditors
Company NTN
A. F. Ferguson & Co.
0656788-6
Chartered Accountants
Website
Legal Advisor
www.kel.com.pk
LMA | Ebrahim Hosain
Annual Report 2022
Kohinoor Energy Limited
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 29th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Kohinoor Energy Limited will be held on October 24, 2022 (Monday) at 01:00 P.M. at Islamabad Club, Islamabad to transact the following business:
To confirm minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on October 26, 2021.
To receive and adopt the Annual Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended June 30, 2022 alongwith Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon.
To approve three interim dividends already paid @52.5% i.e. Rs. 5.25 per share, @77.5% i.e. Rs.
per share and @27.5% i.e. Rs. 2.75 per share making a total dividend @ 157.5% i.e. Rs.
per share for the financial year 2021-22.
To appoint Auditors to hold office till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to fix their remuneration.
Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
By the order of the Board
proxy. Proxies of the Members through CDC shall be accompanied with attested copies of their CNIC. In case of corporate entity, the Board's Resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature shall be furnished along with proxy form to the Company. The members through CDC are requested to bring original CNIC, A/C No. and Participant ID to produce at the time of attending the meeting.
As per Circular No. 10 of 2014 dated May 21, 2014, issued by the SECP the members holding aggregate ten percent or more shareholding residing in geographical location may participate in the meeting through video conference. In this regard a prescribed form is available athttps://kel.com.pk/page-investor- information.
As per Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2017 every listed company is required to replace its physical shares into book-entry form (CDC). Therefore, the shareholders having physical shares are requested to convert the shares into book-entry (CDC).
Lahore:
(Muhammad Asif)
September 15, 2022
Company Secretary
Notes:
The share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from October 18, 2022 to October 24, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at our Share Registrar Office M/S CORPLINK (PVT) LIMITED situated at Wings Arcade, 1-K, Commercial, Model Town, Lahore upto the close of business hours on October 17, 2022 will be treated in time for determination of entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting.
A member eligible to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint his / her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. Proxies in order to be effective must reach the Company's Head office situated at Near Tablighi Ijtima, Raiwind Bypass, Lahore, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting. A member shall not be entitled to appoint more than one
