Kohinoor Energy : Transmission of Annual Report/Free Float of Shares FY Ended 30-06-2022

Notice is hereby given that the 29th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Kohinoor Energy Limited will be held on October 24, 2022 (Monday) at 01:00 P.M. at Islamabad Club, Islamabad to transact the following business:

To confirm minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on October 26, 2021. To receive and adopt the Annual Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended June 30, 2022 alongwith Directors' and Auditors' Reports thereon. To approve three interim dividends already paid @52.5% i.e. Rs. 5.25 per share, @77.5% i.e. Rs. per share and @27.5% i.e. Rs. 2.75 per share making a total dividend @ 157.5% i.e. Rs. per share for the financial year 2021-22. To appoint Auditors to hold office till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to fix their remuneration. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

By the order of the Board