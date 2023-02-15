Advanced search
Kohinoor Mills : Board Meeting

02/15/2023 | 12:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.

Tel: 092-42-36369340 UAN 92-42-111-941-941 Cell: 092-333-4998801-10 Fax: 092-42-35395064

FORM - 1

Through PUCAR & Courier

Corp./KML/63/23

February 15, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI

Subject:

Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of Kohinoor Mills Limited "the Company" will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 12:30 hrs., at 8 Kilometer Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur, the Registered Office of the Company, to consider the quarterly accounts of the Company for the half year ended December 31, 2022, reviewed by the statutory auditors and for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from February 15, 2023 to February 22, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of the Rule Book of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Kohinoor Mills Limited

_________________________

MUHAMMAD RIZWAN KHAN

Company Secretary

CC to:

Executive Director / HOD

Offsite-II Department

Supervision Division

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue , Blue Area

ISLAMABAD

Disclaimer

Kohinoor Mills Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 05:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
