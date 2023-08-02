KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.

Tel: 092-42-36369340 UAN 92-42-111-941-941 Cell: 092-333-4998801-10 Fax: 092-42-35395064

The General Manager Through PUCAR & Courier Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Corp./KML/23/71 Stock Exchange Building August 2, 2023 Stock Exchange Road KARACHI Subject: Board Meeting other than Financial Results Dear Sir,

This is to inform that the Board of Directors meeting of Kohinoor Mills Limited "the Company" will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at 8th Kilometer Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur, to consider and approve the Annual Budget of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from August 2, 2023 to August 9, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of the Rule Book of the Exchange. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Kohinoor Mills Limited

_________________________

MUHAMMAD RIZWAN KHAN

Company Secretary

CC to:

Executive Director / HOD

Offsite-II Department

Supervision Division

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue , Blue Area

ISLAMABAD