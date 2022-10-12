Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Kohinoor Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KML   PK0041801017

KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED

(KML)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-09
32.38 PKR   +2.79%
03:32aKohinoor Mills : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended 30.06.2022
PU
09/22Kohinoor Mills : Board Meeting in Progress
PU
07/20Kohinoor Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kohinoor Mills : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended 30.06.2022

10/12/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.

Tel: 092-42-36369340 UAN 92-42-111-941-941 Cell: 092-333-4998801-10 Fax: 092-42-35395064

Corp./KML/22/59

October 12, 2022

Through: PUCAR & Courier

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI

Subject:

ANNUAL CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

In compliance to Exchange Notice Number PSX/N-654 dated May 23, 2019, we are pleased to inform that Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) for the year ended June 30, 2022 of Kohinoor Mills Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

The Session will be held through video conferencing facility to brief the analyst community and shareholders about performance of the Company, its financials and future outlook. The leaflet for CBS is attached herewith.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Kohinoor Mills Limited

_________________________

MUHAMMAD RIZWAN KHAN

Company Secretary

ENCL: As above

KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.

Tel: 092-42-36369340 UAN 92-42-111-941-941 Cell: 092-333-4998801-10 Fax: 092-42-35395064

Annual

INVITATION Corporate Briefing Session

For the year ended June 30, 2022

Shareholders and Analyst community are here hereby cordially invited to attend the Corporate Briefing Session of Kohinoor Mills Limited to be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. through video conferencing facility.

The Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer along with Senior Management team will brief the audience on Company's financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2022 and its future outlook. The schedule of the Session is as under:

Date:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Mode:

Through Video Conferencing

Presentation:

3:05 p.m.

Question & Answer session:

3:35 p.m.

Registration process:

SHAREHOLDERS

The shareholders who wish to register in the Session through video link facility

are required to provide their Name, Folio Number/CDC Account Number, e-mail

Address and Cell Phone Number on E-mail to cskml@kohinoormills.comwith

subject "Registration for Kohinoor Mills Limited Corporate Briefing Session

2022". Video link login credentials will be shared with the shareholders whose

email contain all required particulars and are received before 4:00 p.m. on

Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the e-mail address provided above.

ANALYSTS

The analysts who wish to register in the Session through video link facility are

required to provide their Name, E-mail Address and Cell Phone Number and

Name of the Institution they represent in an email to cskml@kohinoormills.com

with subject "Registration for Kohinoor Mills Limited Corporate Briefing

Session 2022". Video link login credentials will be shared with the analysts

whose email contain all required particulars and are received before 4:00 p.m. on

Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the email address provided above

w w w . k o h i n o o r m i l l s . c o m

Disclaimer

Kohinoor Mills Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED
03:32aKohinoor Mills : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended 30.06.2022
PU
09/22Kohinoor Mills : Board Meeting in Progress
PU
07/20Kohinoor Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed compan..
PU
05/06Kohinoor Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
04/05Kohinoor Mills : Board meeting other than Financial Results
PU
04/01Kohinoor Mills : Election of Directors
PU
03/14Kohinoor Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed compan..
PU
02/24Kohinoor Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021Kohinoor Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
2021Kohinoor Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 241 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
Net income 2021 268 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
Net Debt 2021 4 441 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,70x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 648 M 7,59 M 7,59 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 856
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kohinoor Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kamran Shahid Chief Financial Officer
Rashid Ahmed Chairman
Shahbaz Munir Independent Director
Ismail Aamir Fayyaz Executive Director & Director-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED8.19%8
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-28.24%7 296
BROS EASTERN.,LTD-0.68%1 203
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-26.12%1 199
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-32.82%723
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-46.70%646