Kohinoor Mills : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended 30.06.2022

ANNUAL CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Dear Sir,
In compliance to Exchange Notice Number PSX/N-654 dated May 23, 2019, we are pleased to inform that Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) for the year ended June 30, 2022 of Kohinoor Mills Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.
The Session will be held through video conferencing facility to brief the analyst community and shareholders about performance of the Company, its financials and future outlook. The leaflet for CBS is attached herewith.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours truly,
For Kohinoor Mills Limited
_________________________
MUHAMMAD RIZWAN KHAN
Company Secretary
ENCL: As above
KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED
REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.
Shareholders and Analyst community are here hereby cordially invited to attend the Corporate Briefing Session of Kohinoor Mills Limited to be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. through video conferencing facility.
The Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer along with Senior Management team will brief the audience on Company's financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2022 and its future outlook. The schedule of the Session is as under:
Date:
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Mode:
Through Video Conferencing
Presentation:
3:05 p.m.
Question & Answer session:
3:35 p.m.
Registration process:
SHAREHOLDERS
The shareholders who wish to register in the Session through video link facility
are required to provide their Name, Folio Number/CDC Account Number, e-mail
Address and Cell Phone Number on E-mail to cskml@kohinoormills.comwith
subject "Registration for Kohinoor Mills Limited Corporate Briefing Session
2022". Video link login credentials will be shared with the shareholders whose
email contain all required particulars and are received before 4:00 p.m. on
Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the e-mail address provided above.
ANALYSTS
The analysts who wish to register in the Session through video link facility are
required to provide their Name, E-mail Address and Cell Phone Number and
Name of the Institution they represent in an email to cskml@kohinoormills.com
with subject "Registration for Kohinoor Mills Limited Corporate Briefing
Session 2022". Video link login credentials will be shared with the analysts
whose email contain all required particulars and are received before 4:00 p.m. on
Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the email address provided above
Kohinoor Mills Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 07:31:05 UTC.