Kohinoor Mills : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended 30.06.2022

KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.

Tel: 092-42-36369340 UAN 92-42-111-941-941 Cell: 092-333-4998801-10 Fax: 092-42-35395064

Corp./KML/22/59

October 12, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI

Subject: ANNUAL CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

In compliance to Exchange Notice Number PSX/N-654 dated May 23, 2019, we are pleased to inform that Corporate Briefing Session (CBS) for the year ended June 30, 2022 of Kohinoor Mills Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

The Session will be held through video conferencing facility to brief the analyst community and shareholders about performance of the Company, its financials and future outlook. The leaflet for CBS is attached herewith.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours truly,

For Kohinoor Mills Limited

MUHAMMAD RIZWAN KHAN

Company Secretary

ENCL: As above