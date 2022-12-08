Kohinoor Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED
REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.
Tel: 092-42-36369340 UAN 92-42-111-941-941 Cell: 092-333-4998801-10 Fax: 092-42-35395064
KML/SE /22/46
December 8, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
KARACHI-74000.
|
Subject:
|
Disclosure of interest by Directors, CEO or Executive and their spouses and the
|
|
substantial shareholder U/S 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations
Dear Sir,
Kindly note that following transactions have been executed in the shares of our Company, detail of which is as under:
|
Transaction
|
Name
|
Number
|
Nature of
|
Price
|
Form of
|
Market
|
date
|
|
of Shares
|
Transaction
|
per
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
Certificate
|
|
06.12.2022
|
Mr. Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh
|
25,000
|
Buy
|
37.14
|
CDC
|
Ready
|
|
Chief Executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
07.12.2022
|
Mr. Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh
|
47,000
|
Buy
|
39.90
|
CDC
|
Ready
|
|
Chief Executive
|
|
|
|
|
We confirm that the above said transaction will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance, if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1 (d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.
We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.
Thank you,
Yours truly,
for Kohinoor Mills Limited
(MUHAMMAD RIZWAN KHAN)
Company Secretary
