Kohinoor Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.

Tel: 092-42-36369340 UAN 92-42-111-941-941 Cell: 092-333-4998801-10 Fax: 092-42-35395064

KML/SE /22/48

December 21, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI-74000.

Subject: Disclosure of interest by Directors, CEO or Executive and their spouses and the substantial shareholder U/S 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

Kindly note that following transactions have been executed in the shares of our Company, detail of which is as under:

Transaction Name Number Nature of Price Form of Market date of Shares Transaction per Share share Certificate 19.12.2022 Mr. Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh 1,500 Buy 40.07 CDC Ready Chief Executive 20.12.2022 Mr. Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh 37,000 Buy 40.07 CDC Ready Chief Executive

We confirm that the above said transaction will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance, if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1 (d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Thank you,

Yours truly,

for Kohinoor Mills Limited

(MUHAMMAD RIZWAN KHAN)

Company Secretary