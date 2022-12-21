Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Kohinoor Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KML   PK0041801017

KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED

(KML)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
40.04 PKR   +7.49%
05:07aKohinoor Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
12/19Kohinoor Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
12/08Kohinoor Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kohinoor Mills : Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations

12/21/2022 | 05:07am EST
KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.

Tel: 092-42-36369340 UAN 92-42-111-941-941 Cell: 092-333-4998801-10 Fax: 092-42-35395064

KML/SE /22/48

December 21, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI-74000.

Subject:

Disclosure of interest by Directors, CEO or Executive and their spouses and the

substantial shareholder U/S 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations

Dear Sir,

Kindly note that following transactions have been executed in the shares of our Company, detail of which is as under:

Transaction

Name

Number

Nature of

Price

Form of

Market

date

of Shares

Transaction

per

Share

share

Certificate

19.12.2022

Mr. Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh

1,500

Buy

40.07

CDC

Ready

Chief Executive

20.12.2022

Mr. Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh

37,000

Buy

40.07

CDC

Ready

Chief Executive

We confirm that the above said transaction will be presented in the subsequent board meeting including duly highlighted the non-compliance, if any, for their consideration as required under clause No. 5.6.1 (d) of PSX Regulations and confirm the same to the Exchange.

We further confirm that holding period for the transaction(s) is over six (06) months and in case it is within six (06) months, the cheque equivalent to the profit shall be deposited with SECP as required under Section 105 of the Securities Act, 2015 under intimation to PSX.

Thank you,

Yours truly,

for Kohinoor Mills Limited

(MUHAMMAD RIZWAN KHAN)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Kohinoor Mills Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 10:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 453 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net income 2022 928 M 4,13 M 4,13 M
Net Debt 2022 6 088 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,47x
Yield 2022 7,48%
Capitalization 2 038 M 9,06 M 9,06 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 961
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kohinoor Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kamran Shahid Chief Financial Officer
Rashid Ahmed Chairman
Hajra Arham Independent Director
Muhammad Anwarul Haq Siddiqui Independent Director
