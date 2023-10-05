KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED
REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.
Tel: 092-42-36369340 UAN 92-42-111-941-941 Cell: 092-333-4998801-10 Fax: 092-42-35395064
Ref: Corp./KML/23
Dated: October 5, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
KARACHI
Subject:
Newspaper Publication - Notice of Annual General Meeting
Dear Sir,
Attached please find herewith a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on October 26, 2023, published in the newspapers i.e., daily The Nation (English) and daily Asas (Urdu) on October 5, 2023.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Kohinoor Mills Limited
(MUHAMMAD RIZWAN KHAN)
Company Secretary
ENCL: As above
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kohinoor Mills Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2023 09:14:18 UTC.