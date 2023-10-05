KOHINOOR MILLS LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE AND MILLS: 8th K.M. Manga Raiwind Road, District Kasur.

Tel: 092-42-36369340 UAN 92-42-111-941-941 Cell: 092-333-4998801-10 Fax: 092-42-35395064

Ref: Corp./KML/23

Dated: October 5, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

KARACHI

Subject: Newspaper Publication - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dear Sir,

Attached please find herewith a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on October 26, 2023, published in the newspapers i.e., daily The Nation (English) and daily Asas (Urdu) on October 5, 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Kohinoor Mills Limited

(MUHAMMAD RIZWAN KHAN)

Company Secretary

ENCL: As above