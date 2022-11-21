Advanced search
    KTML   PK0018101011

KOHINOOR TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(KTML)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
46.80 PKR   -0.70%
Kohinoor Textile Mills : KTM CBS FY 2022

11/21/2022 | 05:29am EST
Kohinoor

Textile Mills

Limited

Corporate Briefing Session (CBS)

Financial Year 2022

23rd Nov 2022

KMLG - Current Structure

(Saigol Family)

Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group

Family holds 72.82% of KTML

KTML

Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited

KTML holds 82.92% of MLCL

KTML holds 56.51% MLCFL

MLCFL

MLCL holds

MLCL

Maple Leaf Cement Factory

1.12% of

Maple Leaf Capital Limited

MLCF

Limited

MLCFL holds 100%

MLPL

MLPL

Maple Leaf Power

Limited

Kohinoor Spinning

KTML

KTML

(Gujar Khan)

(Rawalpindi)

(Raiwind Division)

Spindles: 85,680

Looms: 288

Spindles: 72,864

Annual Prod Capacity: 42 Million meter fabric

Annual Production Capacity: 105 Million square

Annual Prod Capacity: 41 Million Kg Yarn

processing & 46.2 Million Kg of yarn at 3 shift per

meters @ 60 picks/inch

day per annum

Financial Review

Financials for the Year Ended

30 June 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

