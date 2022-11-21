Kohinoor Textile Mills : KTM CBS FY 2022

Kohinoor
Textile Mills
Limited
Corporate Briefing Session (CBS)
Financial Year 2022
23rd Nov 2022
KMLG - Current Structure
(Saigol Family)
Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group
Family holds 72.82% of KTML
KTML
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited
KTML holds 82.92% of MLCL
KTML holds 56.51% MLCFL
MLCFL
MLCL holds
MLCL
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
1.12% of
Maple Leaf Capital Limited
MLCF
Limited
MLCFL holds 100%
MLPL
Maple Leaf Power
Limited
Kohinoor Spinning
KTML
(Gujar Khan)
(Rawalpindi)
(Raiwind Division)
Spindles: 85,680
Looms: 288
Spindles: 72,864
Annual Prod Capacity: 42 Million meter fabric
Annual Production Capacity: 105 Million square
Annual Prod Capacity: 41 Million Kg Yarn
processing & 46.2 Million Kg of yarn at 3 shift per
meters @ 60 picks/inch
day per annum
Financial Review
Financials for the Year Ended
30 June 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 10:28:04 UTC.