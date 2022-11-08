Advanced search
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:07 2022-11-08 am EST
28.93 USD   +7.75%
09:04aKohl's Says Chief Executive Michelle Gass to Step Down, Reports Preliminary Fiscal Q3 Results; Shares Rise
MT
08:57aLevi's names Kohl's Michelle Gass as chief executive
RE
08:42aKohls Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Ancora Issues Statement of Support Regarding Management Transition at Kohl's

11/08/2022 | 09:53am EST
Ancora Holdings Group, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Ancora” or we”), which is the beneficial owner of approximately 2.5% of the outstanding shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”), issued the below statement regarding the Company’s announced management transition.

Fredrick D. DiSanto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ancora, and James Chadwick, President of Ancora Alternatives LLC, commented:

“As outlined in our September 22nd letter to the Kohl’s Board of Directors, it is the right time for the Company to pivot to a leadership team with enhanced operational expertise and strong turnaround experience. We are very pleased that Kohl’s will be appointing retail sector veteran Tom Kingsbury, who was nominated by our shareholder group in 2021, as its interim Chief Executive Officer. We are also pleased that Tom and our group’s other designee, Margaret Jenkins, will be part of the new committee tasked with identifying the right permanent leader for the business. Ancora has been a long-term shareholder of Kohl’s and believes that under the right leadership, the Company can be a source of tremendous value for investors, customers suppliers and employees.”

About Ancora

Founded in 2003, Ancora Holdings Group, LLC offers integrated investment advisory, wealth management and retirement plan services to individuals and institutions across the United States. The firm's comprehensive service offering is complemented by a dedicated team that has the breadth of expertise and operational structure of a global institution, with the responsiveness and flexibility of a boutique firm. For more information about Ancora, please visit https://ancora.net.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 420 M - -
Net income 2023 369 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 698 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,01x
Yield 2023 7,55%
Capitalization 3 132 M 3 132 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 31,4%
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 26,85 $
Average target price 32,27 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Siobhan McFeeney Chief Technology Officer
Stephanie A. Streeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-45.64%3 132
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-17.11%6 837
TRENT LIMITED41.59%6 546
DILLARD'S, INC.32.69%5 571
MACY'S, INC.-25.21%5 306
FALABELLA S.A.-33.25%5 067