KOHL'S CORPORATION

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Black History Month at Kohl's: Innovating with Black-Founded & Black-Owned ... Businesses...

02/01/2021 | 08:10am EST
Kohl's partners with black-founded and black-owned businesses to bring unique assortments to customers as part of Curated by Kohl's and Kohl's Wellness Market.

Kohl's is proud to celebrate Black History Month and the unique opportunity we have to partner with black-founded and black-owned businesses to bring one-of-a-kind, diverse assortments to our shoppers. As part of our efforts to support Black communities and ensure our diverse customer base is reflected in our product assortments, Kohl's is proud to offer these brands with innovative partnerships that come to life in our stores and on Kohls.com through Curated by Kohl's and Kohl's Wellness Market.

Earlier this year, Kohl's announced its Pledge for Progress, outlining our key areas of focus for impactful change - Our People, Our Customers and Our Community, and our mission to empower more families through equity, diversity and inclusion. In support of our Pledge and core beliefs, we committed to leverage our scale, resources and expertise to empower diverse creators and businesses, as well as enhance economic empowerment for underserved communities. As a part of our Pledge, Kohl's is partnering with black-owned and black-founded businesses.

Curated by Kohl's and Kohl's Wellness Market are shop-in-shop experiences in select store locations, and on Kohls.com, introducing customers to a respective revolving set of emerging brands and selection of brands focused on health and wellness. Curated by Kohl's and Kohl's Wellness Market have enabled Kohl's to invest in black-founded and black-owned emerging businesses and help to ensure our shoppers can see themselves and their communities represented through the brands in our store. Furthermore, Kohl's partnerships with black-founded and black-owned businesses provides an opportunity for these emerging brands to reach millions of Kohl's customers across the country.

The Curated by Kohl's assortment is refreshed quarterly with new, unexpected products across multiple categories which may include apparel, accessories and home. To kick off 2021, shoppers will find Curated by Kohl's assortments from black-founded and black-owned businesses including Aya Paper Co., Human Nation, Pretty Please Teethers, and People of Color.

Kohl's Wellness Market extends our position of health and wellness into essentials, like personal care and cleaning solutions, and makes Kohl's a convenient shop for customers' wellness lifestyle needs. Kohl's is proud to carry Wellness Market personal care products from MIXED CHICKS, Hustle Clean, and SheaMoisture, among others.



Kohl's Corporation published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 13:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
