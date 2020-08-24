Consumer Shares Rise as Investors Cheer Possible Coronavirus Treatment -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were higher, buoyed by investors' optimism about a potential treatment for coronavirus.

The rebound boosted some of the hardest-hit industries, including retailers. Kohl's shares were up 7.9%, and Gap was up 7.4%.

The parent of Kings Food Markets and Balducci's has filed for bankruptcy as a sales boost amid the Covid-19 pandemic wasn't enough to overcome years of pressure from big national chains, online retailers and meal-kit companies.

Coca-Cola has tapped Alfredo Rivera, the president of its Latin American group, to head the company's North America business. He succeeds Jim Dinkins, who is retiring after more than three decades at the beverage giant.

