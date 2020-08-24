Log in
KOHL'S CORPORATION

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Consumer Shares Rise as Investors Cheer Possible Coronavirus Treatment -- Consumer Roundup

08/24/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were higher, buoyed by investors' optimism about a potential treatment for coronavirus.

The rebound boosted some of the hardest-hit industries, including retailers. Kohl's shares were up 7.9%, and Gap was up 7.4%.

The parent of Kings Food Markets and Balducci's has filed for bankruptcy as a sales boost amid the Covid-19 pandemic wasn't enough to overcome years of pressure from big national chains, online retailers and meal-kit companies.

Coca-Cola has tapped Alfredo Rivera, the president of its Latin American group, to head the company's North America business. He succeeds Jim Dinkins, who is retiring after more than three decades at the beverage giant.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 312 M - -
Net income 2021 -432 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,89x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 2 981 M 2 981 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 122 000
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,75 $
Last Close Price 18,90 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven A. Burd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-62.90%2 981
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.27.44%10 417
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-18.24%8 399
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.310.86%6 478
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-5.45%6 304
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED6.63%3 819
