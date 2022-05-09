Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Kohl's Shareholders Vote for Boardroom Change on Macellum's WHITE Proxy Card

Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote to Elect Four Macellum Nominees: Francis Ken Duane, Jonathan Duskin, Jeffrey Kantor and Pamela Edwards

Follows Leading Independent Proxy Firm ISS Also Finding Macellum Has Made a Compelling Case for Change and Recommending for Multiple Macellum Nominees

As a Reminder, ISS Noted “Some Shareholders May Consider the Addition of Macellum’s CEO, Jonathan Duskin, to the Board as a Net Positive Given his Direct Ownership Stake and Substantial Experience in the Retail Sector"

Macellum Urges Shareholders to See Through Any Spin About “Unintended Consequences” and Recognize That the Only Way to Guarantee Incremental Boardroom Change is Effectuated is by Voting on the WHITE Proxy Card