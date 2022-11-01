Advanced search
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:11 2022-11-01 am EDT
29.23 USD   -2.40%
Final Deadline Alert : Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Prominent Firm, Encourages Shareholders to Actively Participate
BU
Kohl's Helps Shoppers Tackle the Holidays with More Gifts, and More Savings
BU
Kohl's Debuts a November Full of Savings, Bringing Customers Tons of Deals and Only-at-Kohl's Value Offerings That Make Shopping Kohl's the Easy Choice
BU
Final Deadline Alert: Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Prominent Firm, Encourages Shareholders to Actively Participate

11/01/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kohl’s Corporation (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KSS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Kohl’s securities between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kss.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kohl’s Strategic Plan was not well tailored to achieving the Company’s stated goals; (2) the Defendants had likewise overstated the Company’s success in executing its Strategic Plan; (3) Kohl’s had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (4) as a result, the Company’s Board was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl’s in the lead-up to the Company’s annual meeting; (5) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl’s financial condition and reputation; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kss or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Kohl’s you have until November 1, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 420 M - -
Net income 2023 369 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 6,77%
Capitalization 3 493 M 3 493 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 31,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 29,95 $
Average target price 32,27 $
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Siobhan McFeeney Chief Technology Officer
Stephanie A. Streeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-39.36%3 493
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-15.85%6 863
TRENT LIMITED43.59%6 566
MACY'S, INC.-20.36%5 650
DILLARD'S, INC.34.19%5 634
FALABELLA S.A.-33.62%4 906