Kohl : Adds Reese Witherspoon's Clothing Line to Exclusive Brand Portfolio ... to Inspire Discovery Among Customers this Spring...

11/16/2021 | 08:17am EST
Kohl's Adds Reese Witherspoon's Clothing Line to Exclusive Brand Portfolio to Inspire Discovery Among Customers this Spring

A little bit of Southern charm is coming to Kohl's. Today, Kohl's announced that it has partnered with Reese Witherspoon's brand, Draper James, to launch Draper James RSVP, an exclusive capsule collection for Kohl's this spring. Set to debut in February 2022, Draper James RSVP will bring contemporary, yet timeless Southern style to Kohl's customers next year.

Founded by Academy Award winning actress Reese Witherspoon, Draper James offers classic American fashion rooted in the elegance, grace and charm of Southern style Reese is known for. Draper James RSVP, the new exclusive collection for Kohl's, will boast a full assortment of feminine dresses, structured blazers, bodysuits, blouses and button down cardigans, as well as skirts, rompers and seasonal capris. It will feature classic styles with a modern twist, such as floral puff sleeve shirt dresses, midi wrap dresses, eyelet blouses and rompers, lapel collar blazers, and colorful paper bag shorts.

"We've been fortunate to have introduced Draper James to a wonderful and loyal group of customers to date, but with our expansion into Kohl's, we're excited about the opportunity to bring Draper James' unique Southern style to millions more customers nationwide. We think Kohl's customers will come to love how our clothes help women feel confident, modern and put together with beautiful and easy-to-wear transitional pieces from our collection."

"When we thoughtfully make the decision to add a new brand to our exclusive portfolio, it's critical that the product line not only addresses a void, but also provides meaningful differentiation to our current assortment. This is definitely the case with Draper James," said Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. "Reese has done a beautiful job creating a brand that is based on a foundation of classic American style, steeped in Southern charm that is relevant, feminine and pretty. We look forward to providing access to this brand to both our existing and new customers."

Draper James RSVP will be offered in 500 Kohl's stores, with an expanded presence adjacent to the Sephora at Kohl's shops in 300 stores, and on Kohls.com.

Draper James RSVP joins Kohl's growing brand portfolio, including an assortment of newly launched national brands such as Sephora, Eddie Bauer, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lands' End, and Cole Haan. Stay tuned for more details around Draper James RSVP at Kohl's this winter.

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 13:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
