Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kohl's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
42.12 USD   +1.54%
06:12aKOHL : Board of Directors Enters into Three-Week Exclusive Negotiations with Franchise Group - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aKOHLS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:08aKohl's Board Enters Exclusive Negotiations with Franchise Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kohl : Board of Directors Enters into Three-Week Exclusive Negotiations with Franchise Group - Form 8-K

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kohl's Board of Directors Enters into Three-Week Exclusive Negotiations with Franchise Group

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. -- June 6, 2022 -- Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's" or the "Company") (NYSE: KSS) announced today that following the receipt of final proposals, the Kohl's Board of Directors has entered into exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group, Inc. ("FRG"), a holding company of a collection of market-leading and emerging brands, for a period of three weeks in relation to FRG's proposal to acquire the Company for $60.00 per share. The purpose of the exclusive period is to allow FRG and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements and for the parties to complete the negotiation of binding documentation.

The transaction remains subject to approvals of the Boards of Directors of both companies. There can be no assurances that any agreement will be reached or that a transaction will be agreed or completed on the terms set forth above or otherwise. The Company will have no further comment until an agreement is reached or the discussions are terminated.

Kohl's Board of Directors remains focused on selecting the path that maximizes value for all Kohl's shareholders.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include information concerning the Board's review of expressions of interest and the Company's business strategies, plans, and objectives. The Company intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including statements regarding the outcome and timing of the strategic review process, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, and there can be no guarantee that the process will result in an agreement to sell the Company or that any such agreement will ultimately be consummated. You should understand that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of strategic action, performance, or results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in Item 1A of Part II in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl's undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl's

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl's is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl's is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Mark Rupe, (262) 703-1266, mark.rupe@kohls.com

Media:

Jen Johnson, (262) 703-5241, jen.johnson@kohls.com

Lex Suvanto, (646) 775-8337, lex.suvanto@edelman.com

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOHL'S CORPORATION
06:12aKOHL : Board of Directors Enters into Three-Week Exclusive Negotiations with Franchise Gro..
PU
06:05aKOHLS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:08aKohl's Board Enters Exclusive Negotiations with Franchise Group
MT
06/07KOHL'S CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/06Franchise Group enters exclusive talks over Kohl's sale
RE
06/06Kohl's Board of Directors Enters into Three-Week Exclusive Negotiations with Franchise ..
BU
06/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Stumble in Friday Markets Selloff
MT
06/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Falling Hard This Afternoon
MT
06/03Wall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell; US Jobs Growth Slowed in May
MT
06/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOHL'S CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 584 M - -
Net income 2023 804 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,46x
Yield 2023 4,80%
Capitalization 5 411 M 5 411 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 42,12 $
Average target price 51,07 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Stephanie A. Streeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-16.02%5 411
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-4.48%8 822
FALABELLA S.A.-17.24%7 050
MACY'S, INC.-7.64%6 521
DILLARD'S, INC.36.59%5 865
TRENT LIMITED3.71%5 046