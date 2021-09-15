Kohl : Celebrates Family of Cultures During Hispanic Heritage Month

Family is at the forefront of everything we do at Kohl's and this Hispanic Heritage Month from Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Oct. 15, Kohl's is excited to celebrate the family of cultures that simultaneously diversify and unify the Hispanic community.

To mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, Kohl's is proud to launch a collection of culturally-relevant products to help customers flaunt their heritage and express their pride con estilo (style) - during Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond. The assortment of products includes clothing, accessories, home goods, and more and was created by Kohl's Diversity Design Council. Shop the collection on kohls.com.

Hispanic Heritage Month is also an opportunity to give back to the community. Which is why, in honor of this month's celebrations, Kohl's is donating $100,000 to Alliance for a Healthier Generation to celebrate Hispanic health equity champions and to develop resources that support the health and well-being of Hispanic families.

To learn more about Kohl's commitment to diversity and inclusion, or to access Kohl's 2020 ESG Report, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.