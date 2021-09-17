Log in
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Kohl : Debuts Yummy Sweater Co. in Stores and Online for Limited Time

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Assortment of Casual and Cozy Apparel Positioned In Store Near Sephora to Inspire Discovery of Seasonal Newness

Get ready to get cozy in Yummy Sweaters this season! As one of the first brands to debut in Kohl's newly created space adjacent to Sephora -- an area directly behind the Sephora at Kohl's shop, dedicated to a rotating collection of limited-time seasonal brand assortments -- Yummy Sweater Co. will offer customers an array of casual, chic comfort wear this fall and winter.

Designed to embody an expression of personal style and comfort, the versatility of the collection will transform your casual wardrobe from loungewear to street chic. Yummy Sweater Co.'s system of dressing features a strong assortment of comfortable lounge sets, cardigans, sweatpants, bodysuits, scarves, sweaters, and dresses. Effortless style that can be worn as a total look or as collectible casual items that will become a wardrobe staple. Yummy Sweater Co. is a go to brand - for brunch, work from home, weekends with friends, or as a perfect partner to your favorite jeans for a night out. Tie dye and leopard patterns, bold and neutral colors all available in the most comfortable fabrics and designs.

Available now in all 200 Sephora at Kohl's locations, and online at Kohls.com, Yummy Sweater Co. will be featured as a limited-time seasonal collection until January 2022. The brand's location adjacent to Sephora is intentional in its positioning to inspire discovery of new, seasonally relevant brands as shoppers explore Sephora at Kohl's, and its surrounding areas. See all that Yummy Sweater Co. has to offer at Kohls.com

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
