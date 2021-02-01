Kohl : Did you know - Kohl's Offers Free Store Pickup With Most Orders Ready in ... st One Hour...

Shopping at Kohl's is fast and easy - with store pickup orders, including buy online, pick up in store and Drive Up orders, placed on Kohls.com or the Kohl's App ready that same day - most within one hour. With more consumers shopping online than ever before, Kohl's is continuing to find opportunities to enhance the customer experience by combining the convenience of its digital platform with the tremendous reach of its store network.
Kohl's customers love store pick up because it allows them the flexibility of shopping when and where they want while still getting their online orders fast and free at their neighborhood store. With 80% of Americans living within 15 miles of a Kohl's store and tens of thousands of items available for store pickup, placing an order on Kohls.com or the Kohl's App and picking up those must have items for the family just one hour later has never been easier.
Kohl's store pickup is as easy as 1, 2, 3. Here's how it works.
The health and safety of Kohl's customers and associates continues to be a top priority. Store Drive Up provides limited contact between our customers and associates. A Kohl's associate will bring a customer's order out, verify the order through their car window and place it directly in the backseat or trunk. Customers are not asked to get out of their car.
For customers choosing In-Store Pickup, Kohl's has implemented a number of health and safety measures to foster a safe shopping experience, including:
-
Customers and associates are required to wear face coverings
-
Social distancing markers and signage throughout the store
-
Protective barriers at all registers and checkout lanes cleaned after every use
-
Touchless payment is available with Kohl's Pay on the Kohl's App
A full list of Kohl's health and safety measures can be found here.
Disclaimer
Kohl's Corporation published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 13:09:02 UTC.