Kohl : Donates $75,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin

Kohl's announces a donation of $75,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities® Eastern Wisconsin (RMHC Eastern WI), in support of the organization's programs for families and children. These programs include creative art and music therapies, as well as family programs within RMHC Eastern WI and the Milwaukee community. In addition, Kohl's partnership helps fund resources for families including the organization's hospitality cart and hospitality bag programs.

Through Kohl's support, art and music therapy will help to provide a safe space in which all family members can explore the many emotions associated with medical journeys. Families will be offered up to three art therapy sessions per week, and up to two music therapy sessions per week. In addition, Kohl's funding will allow RMHC Eastern WI to offer stress-relief programming to families, including open art, the secret garden, in-house workshops and performances from local organizations, passes and tickets to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo, art museums, and other family-friendly places.

Kohl's donation will also benefit the organization's hospitality cart, which serves families at Children's Wisconsin who may otherwise be ineligible to utilize resources available at the House. Primary offerings available for families include healthy beverages and individually-packaged snacks, small toys, games, personal care items, and books. Kohl's grant will continue to support RMHC Eastern Wisconsin's hospitality bag programs, in which sibling care bags are provided to the siblings of children receiving medical treatment, newborn care bags are provided to families with 0-6 month old babies, and long-term totes are provided to families with an expected stay of more than 60 days.

'As part of our ongoing commitment to empower families to lead fulfilled lives, we are proud to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin and its commitment to better serve and strengthen families in need,' said Tara Geiter, Kohl's director of community relations. 'It is an honor to provide meaningful support and resources to families through our partnership, ensuring their time away from home is as comfortable as possible during difficult times.'

'We look forward to our continued partnership with Kohl's, as we work to better serve families in our community,' said Ann Petrie, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin. 'Through the funding provided by Kohl's, we will be able to ensure even more families and children have access to important programs and services to aid them on their medical journeys.'

To learn more about Kohl's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and its support of the Milwaukee community, or to access Kohl's 2020 ESG Report, visit Corporate.Kohls.com