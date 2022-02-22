Log in
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Kohl : Draper James RSVP Launches at Kohl's

02/22/2022 | 08:22am EST
Exclusive Kohl's Capsule Collection Debuts with Branded In-Store Experience Highlighting Feminine, Southern-Contemporary Style

Just in time for spring, Draper James RSVP has exclusively launched in 500 Kohl's stores nationwide and online at Kohls.com. The spring capsule collection from Reese Witherspoon's brand, Draper James, offers Kohl's customers a new option for feminine, colorful and timeless styles for the season.

"I'm excited to introduce our new collection with Kohl's-Draper James RSVP! Inspired by the casual elegance of garden parties, we've curated joyful designs that speak from my heart and belong in every woman's wardrobe for spring," said Reese Witherspoon. "These pieces embrace the effortless style I had in mind when I started Draper James and this is my way of sharing my classic Southern roots with all of you."

The spring collection boasts an assortment of contemporary, yet timeless apparel that is perfect for a Sunday brunch with friends, an Easter gathering with family, or a day in the office. The assortment is grounded in its large selection of feminine and colorful dresses that are easy to throw on and make a statement. It also includes a variety of structured blazers, bodysuits, blouses and button down cardigans, as well as skirts, rompers and seasonal capris. Draper James RSVP features classic styles with a modern twist, such as floral puff sleeve shirt dresses, midi wrap dresses, eyelet blouses and rompers, lapel collar blazers, and colorful paper bag shorts.

"The new Draper James RSVP collection empowers women to continue embracing the timelessness of effortless style," said Reese Witherspoon. "The combination of optimistic color and feminine prints allows women everywhere to incorporate these versatile staples into their closets, just in time for spring and summer!"

The Draper James RSVP Store Experience

The Draper James RSVP will be featured prominently in 500 Kohl's stores, with an exclusive branded experience adjacent to the 300 Sephora at Kohl's shops in an area that showcases new, and seasonally relevant brands. The experience will highlight Draper James RSVP's optimistic, colorful and Southern-contemporary style, complete with images of magnolia flowers, light blue and white striped awnings, and other feminine features.

"The Draper James RSVP store experience is the latest example of how Kohl's is making its shopping experience more inspiring and destination-focused than ever before. The brand not only has an incredible story to tell, but the assortment, anchored in beautifully designed and colorful dresses, is one that we wanted to spotlight and capture the attention of every customer who walks through our store," said Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. "The collection comes at a perfect time when we know our customers are looking for new styles to refresh their wardrobes and we couldn't be more excited for Draper James RSVP to be that perfect addition to our women's portfolio this spring."

Draper James RSVP joins Kohl's growing brand portfolio, including an assortment of newly launched national brands such as Sephora, Eddie Bauer, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lands' End, and Cole Haan. Customers can check out the full collection on Kohls.com.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 13:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
