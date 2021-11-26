Kohl : Early Highlights From Kohl's Black Friday Week Shopping

Kohl's has been celebrating Black Friday all week long - with deals and incredible savings on top holiday gifts running from Sunday, November 21 through Friday, November 26. A few highlights from the week thus far include:

In store and online, customers have been stocking up on gifts across categories, including: Kitchen electrics like the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fryer Oven and KitchenAid Stand Mixer The hottest toys and games, like the Land Rover Ride-On Car and LEGO sets Goods for the home, with very strong demand for items such as The Big One Solid Bath Towel and The Big One Plush Throw Fitness electronics like the Fitbit Sense and Versa 2 Smartwatches Cozy and comfortable apparel from women's fuzzy socks, to boots and active fleece for the family

Tens of millions of customers have been shopping Kohls.com throughout the week. Popular search terms include women's sweaters and boots, family Christmas pajamas, Nike products, and more.

Customers started shopping Black Friday deals early in the week.

Stores continue to play a crucial role in Black Friday Week shopping - with more than 50% of Kohls.com orders being fulfilled by stores across the country.

Services including Store Pick Up and Drive Up continue to be in demand as Kohl's customers look for convenient shopping options. In fact, more than one million store pick up orders have been placed so far this week.

There's still time to shop Kohl's Black Friday Week Deals until 12 a.m.* local time tonight, Friday, November 26, in stores or 12 a.m. CT on Kohls.com. And, through tonight, Kohl's customers can continue to earn $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.**

The fun has just begun! Kohl's will kick-off Cyber Week deals on Kohls.com and in-store beginning tomorrow, November 27, giving customers another chance to save big on great gifts for everyone on their list. Kohl's Cyber Week offerings may be viewed here.

*Store hours may vary by location. See Kohls.com for details.

**Kohl's Cash® terms and exclusions apply. Earn amount of Kohl's Cash® is approximate and may vary if additional coupons are applied to the purchase transaction. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

