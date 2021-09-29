Kohl : Expands Men's Portfolio with the Launch of Iconic American Brand, ... mmy Hilfiger...

The classic designs of Tommy Hilfiger are now available in Kohl's stores and on Kohls.com

Kohl's announced that Tommy Hilfiger men's sportswear is now available at more than 600 stores and online at Kohl's.com. Beginning today, customers across the country can shop Tommy Hilfiger through a new in-store experience, further expanding the Kohl's customer-favorite brand portfolio and solidifying the company's position as the leading retailer for the active and casual lifestyle.

Recognized for its fresh take on classic Americana style, Tommy Hilfiger brings an assortment of timeless staples and seasonal styles from its men's sportswear collection to Kohl's 65 million customers nationwide. In nearly 100 locations, Kohl's will feature an exclusive, branded store experience that highlights Tommy Hilfiger's iconic red, white and blue aesthetic, showcasing the brand's innovative designs that offer customers versatility and function.

Tommy Hilfiger has become renowned for reinventing classic style through a fresh, youthful lens, seamlessly blending premium styling, quality and value. As one of the world's most recognizable brands, the launch of Tommy Hilfiger builds on Kohl's continued work to increase relevancy with loyal customers and bring new customers to Kohl's. The partnership leverages Kohl's strong nationwide footprint to expand Tommy Hilfiger's strong connection with consumers across the country.

Tommy Hilfiger joins a growing list of customer-favorite brands at Kohl's, including Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Eddie Bauer, Lands' End, Sephora, and TOMS. Kohl's continues to harness the power of partnerships to accelerate the company's position as the leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle, with an unmatched portfolio of aspirational and accessible brands for the entire family.