  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Kohl's Corporation
  News
  Summary
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kohl : Expands Men's Portfolio with the Launch of Iconic American Brand, ... mmy Hilfiger...

09/29/2021 | 08:12am EDT
The classic designs of Tommy Hilfiger are now available in Kohl's stores and on Kohls.com

Kohl's announced that Tommy Hilfiger men's sportswear is now available at more than 600 stores and online at Kohl's.com. Beginning today, customers across the country can shop Tommy Hilfiger through a new in-store experience, further expanding the Kohl's customer-favorite brand portfolio and solidifying the company's position as the leading retailer for the active and casual lifestyle.

Recognized for its fresh take on classic Americana style, Tommy Hilfiger brings an assortment of timeless staples and seasonal styles from its men's sportswear collection to Kohl's 65 million customers nationwide. In nearly 100 locations, Kohl's will feature an exclusive, branded store experience that highlights Tommy Hilfiger's iconic red, white and blue aesthetic, showcasing the brand's innovative designs that offer customers versatility and function.

Tommy Hilfiger has become renowned for reinventing classic style through a fresh, youthful lens, seamlessly blending premium styling, quality and value. As one of the world's most recognizable brands, the launch of Tommy Hilfiger builds on Kohl's continued work to increase relevancy with loyal customers and bring new customers to Kohl's. The partnership leverages Kohl's strong nationwide footprint to expand Tommy Hilfiger's strong connection with consumers across the country.

Tommy Hilfiger joins a growing list of customer-favorite brands at Kohl's, including Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Eddie Bauer, Lands' End, Sephora, and TOMS. Kohl's continues to harness the power of partnerships to accelerate the company's position as the leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle, with an unmatched portfolio of aspirational and accessible brands for the entire family.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on KOHL'S CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 606 M - -
Net income 2022 791 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 8 166 M 8 166 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 54,25 $
Average target price 65,53 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Stephanie A. Streeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION37.63%8 166
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED11.35%9 283
FALABELLA S.A.6.46%8 667
MACY'S, INC.123.20%7 777
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED52.38%5 145
TRENT LIMITED47.16%4 847