  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kohl's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/03 01:29:51 pm
51.005 USD   +1.54%
01:13pKOHL : Get Cozy with LC Lauren Conrad Weekend
PU
08/02KOHL : Statement on Face Coverings
PU
08/02KOHL : Sephora Beauty Assortment Now Available to Shop on Kohls.com
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kohl : Get Cozy with LC Lauren Conrad Weekend

08/03/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
New LC Lauren Conrad loungewear collection will keep customers cozy this fall.

Cozy and comfortable fashion is in style, and only-at-Kohl's brand LC Lauren Conrad is excited to jump on the trend this fall with a new collection of loungewear - LC Lauren Conrad Weekend. The collection offers laid-back, everyday essentials with the brand's signature feminine touch and elegant details.

From sweaters and pullovers to jumpsuits and joggers, the cute and casual apparel is designed to be mixed, matched and layered for styles that work for many occasions - whether lounging around the house or going out with friends. Watch the video below to learn how Lauren works loungewear pieces from the new LC Lauren Conrad Weekend collection into her everyday look.

Shop the LC Lauren Conrad Weekend collection now on Kohls.com.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 17:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 157 M - -
Net income 2022 548 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 7 848 M 7 848 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 50,23 $
Average target price 63,56 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven A. Burd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION24.85%7 848
FALABELLA S.A.12.17%9 697
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED14.71%9 502
NORDSTROM, INC.9.90%5 450
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED24.73%5 372
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED54.51%5 364