Kohl : Get Outdoors This Summer with Kohl's

Kohl's has the gear families need for a fun-filled summer outdoors.
Warmer temperatures and longer days have finally arrived, and Kohl's has the products customers need to enjoy time outdoors. Whether hosting friends and family at home or taking the kids to the pool, Kohl's makes it easy and affordable to have a summer to remember.
Make a Splash
Kohl's swimwear is perfect for a day at the beach or pool. With swimwear for women, men, juniors, and kids, the whole family will find colors, patterns and styles that will make a splash.
Create a Backyard Oasis
Kohl's has the furniture and accessories that customers need to refresh their backyards and patios this summer. From patio collections and tabletop items perfect for dinner outside with the family to bar carts for hosting outdoor parties, Kohl's helps customers create a backyard oasis.
Play Outside
Kohl's outdoor toys are perfect for a summer day of family fun with the kids. With so many options, like Nerf® Super Soakers, lawn games, water slides and even swimming pools, Kohl's has products for fun-filled weekends all summer long.
Celebrate the USA
From home decor to apparel and more, Kohl's has patriotic products to celebrate summer holidays or use all year round. Tees for the family in USA-inspired designs are a great way to show off the red, white and blue, while stars and stripes home decor lends the perfect patriotic touch to any home.
Kohl's Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 16:06:01 UTC.