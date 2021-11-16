Kohl : Gives Customers the Gift of Convenience with Quick and Easy Shopping ... Options...

With offerings like Drive Up and In Store Pick Up, customers can enjoy more time to celebrate the holiday season

During the holidays, and every day, we're all about making shopping at Kohl's the best experience it can be. While 'tis the season for to-do lists, Kohl's is making shopping even easier this holiday with convenient options for customers to save time and focus on what matters most.

Need it fast? Kohl's has you covered.

The holidays are busy, and that's why we offer a number of convenient ways to shop like free, contactless Drive Up and In Store Pick Up services, which allow customers to quickly receive their Kohls.com orders for free. Did the air fryer break the day before Thanksgiving? Need a fresh outfit for your holiday family photo? We've got you covered. Pick up a Ninja Air Fryer Max XL or a Women's Yummy Sweater Co. V-Neck Sweater at a Kohl's near you.

With our store teams hard at work fulfilling orders, Kohl's has taken additional measures to streamline peak shopping periods and minimize customer wait times, to make every shopping trip as efficient as possible.

Pick up an order and pick up some savings! Customers who buy online and choose to pick up their order for free at any local Kohl's store throughout the season will receive $5 off qualifying orders.*



New this year, we've added pop-up Pick Up locations to select stores in order to support the increased number of orders during the season.



We've updated the technology our associates use to support in-store order fulfillment for an easy peasy process for associates and customers alike.



We've increased the number of designated Drive Up parking spots for customers opting to pick up Kohls.com orders at their local store - so you can get in, get out, and get on with your day!



We're piloting Self-Pick Up as an option in select stores this holiday for customers to quickly pick up their Kohls.com purchases by visiting a designated area in the store where they can access the item through a personalized link and code.



Shop where you want, when you want

We know many of our customers love to shop online and via the Kohl's App, which is why we are continuously evolving both experiences to deliver features that drive convenience.

The Kohl's App features the option to scan and store Kohl's gift cards, Kohl's Cash and savings offers for easy access at checkout. No need to hang onto physical coupons - the app has you covered!



Kohl's Pay connects to a Kohl's Card account and allows users to apply offers and coupons, such as Kohl's Rewards and Kohl's Cash, and pay with one scan.





We're in your neighborhood

Earlier this year, we opened our sixth e-commerce fulfillment center to support Kohl's continued online demand and digital growth. This next-generation facility is our largest and most efficient, helping to make processing and delivering Kohls.com orders faster.

We also utilize our more than 1,100 stores nationwide to ship Kohls.com orders to customers year-round. During the holidays we amplify this effort by creating what we call omnipower centers. These omnipower centers serve as mini fulfillment centers within nearly 300 store locations that enhance Kohl's fulfillment capabilities during peak periods by equipping the stores with more inventory, technology and process enhancements to allow associates to be more efficient in fulfilling digital orders.

Returns are a breeze

If you didn't get the gifts you were hoping for this year, Kohl's makes returns and exchanges super easy. Even better, select stores are piloting a Self-Return option to give customers the ability to initiate product returns from their phone - making the process seamless and hassle-free.

And don't forget - free Amazon Returns are now accepted at all Kohl's stores**! You can return eligible Amazon.com items to Kohl's stores, and Kohl's will ship all returned items to Amazon while you shop - saving you time and money.

For more Kohl's holiday news, visit the Kohl's Holiday Press Room.

*Minimum $25 pre-tax kohls.com merchandise purchase made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 18 (excluding Nov. 25-29) and between Dec. 27 - Jan. 31. Applicable dates are subject to change, as advertised. Valid online only for customers with a kohls.com shopping account. Terms and exclusions apply.

**Amazon Returns are accepted at all Kohl's stores excluding Anchorage, Alaska.