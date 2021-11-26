Kohl : Holiday Press Room
Holiday Press Releases
Holiday News & Features
Downloadable Media Assets
Disclaimer
Kohl's Corporation published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 20:19:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about KOHL'S CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on KOHL'S CORPORATION
Sales 2022
18 855 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 042 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
2 294 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,18x
Yield 2022
1,87%
Capitalization
8 117 M
8 117 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,55x
EV / Sales 2023
0,51x
Nbr of Employees
110 000
Free-Float
39,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
55,32 $
Average target price
69,33 $
Spread / Average Target
25,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.