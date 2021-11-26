Log in
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
Kohl : Holiday Press Room

11/26/2021 | 03:20pm EST
Holiday Press Releases

Holiday News & Features

Downloadable Media Assets

All news about KOHL'S CORPORATION
03:20pKOHL : Holiday Press Room
PU
03:20pKOHL : Early Highlights From Kohl's Black Friday Week Shopping
PU
08:10aKOHL : The Savings Don't Stop at Kohl's with Five Cyber Deal Days Beginning ... ow...
PU
11/23Nordstrom beats revenue estimates on strong apparel demand
RE
11/22KOHL : Statement from Kohl's
PU
11/19Consumer Cos Up As Consumer Product Strength Offsets Department Store Selloff - Consume..
DJ
11/19S&P 500 Posts 0.3% Weekly Rise, Led by Consumer Discretionary Amid Better-Than-Expected..
MT
11/19Telsey Advisory Adjusts Price Target on Kohl's to $69 From $63, Maintains Market Perfor..
MT
11/19Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Kohl's to $75 From $73, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
11/19Credit Suisse Raises Kohl's PT to $70 from $61, Says Near-Term Path Remains Positive; K..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on KOHL'S CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 855 M - -
Net income 2022 1 042 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 8 117 M 8 117 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 55,32 $
Average target price 69,33 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Stephanie A. Streeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION35.95%8 328
MACY'S, INC.185.69%9 620
FALABELLA S.A.10.23%8 837
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED2.67%8 699
DILLARD'S, INC.429.63%7 327
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED69.85%5 384