    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Kohl : Introducing New Kohl's Cares Collections For Fall and Holiday Featuring ... loved Children's Classics...

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Collections will include well-known literary and holiday characters such as Rainbow Fish, Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Grinch, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and more

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., October 15, 2021 - Just in time for the fall and holiday seasons, Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is debuting two new collections through its latest launch of Kohl's Cares merchandise. Each collection will feature plush characters and coordinating children's books, encouraging families to enjoy stories of the season while giving back. One hundred percent of the net profit from the sale of Kohl's Cares merchandise benefits nonprofit organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

The Kohl's Cares fall collection includes literary classics like If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and The Rainbow Fish along with holiday-themed stories such as Clifford's Christmas and Biscuit Gives a Gift. The collection is available now, for a limited time, at all Kohl's stores nationwide and on Kohls.com, with each book and plush priced at just $5 each.

  • The Rainbow Fish and Merry Christmas Rainbow Fish with coordinating plush
  • Clifford the Big Red Dog and Clifford's Christmas with coordinating plush
  • Little Critter and Little Critter Merry Christmas Mom and Dad with coordinating plush
  • Biscuit and Biscuit Gives a Gift with coordinating plush
  • If You Give a Mouse a Cookie and If You Take a Mouse to the Movies with coordinating plush

As the holiday season approaches, Kohl's is giving families the opportunity to give gifts that give back, with classic characters and stories that are perfect for holiday gifting. Launching later this fall, the Kohl's Cares holiday collection will include books and coordinating plush toys, which are bundled and sold for just $9 each. Beloved characters such as Frosty the Snowman and Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be available, along with other all-time favorites. See below for more details.

  • The Grinch Who Stole Christmas with coordinating plush
  • Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer with coordinating plush
  • A Charlie Brown Christmas with coordinating plush
  • The Night Before Christmas with coordinating plush
  • Frosty the Snowman with coordinating plush
  • Mickey's Snowy Christmas with coordinating plush
  • Minnie Saves Christmas with coordinating plush

Kohl's is committed to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives by delivering everyday wellness for families. Since 2000, Kohl's Cares® cause merchandise program has raised more than $385 million to fund community initiatives that support the health of families nationwide. For more information about how Kohl's gives back to communities, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Kohl's
Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl's is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl's is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

Media Contact:
Jen Johnson, jen.johnson@kohls.com, 262.703.5241

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
