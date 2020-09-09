Kohl : Journey Back to All-Time Favorites This Fall with Kohl's Cares Latest ... ction...

The newest collection features books and plush from the most-beloved children's books, as well as a special collection from Disney, with 100% of Kohl's net profit to benefit nonprofit organizations that improve the well-being of children and families

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., September 9, 2020 - Kohl's is sending young readers on a journey to experience five classics and all-time favorites this fall with the latest Kohl's Cares collection, featuring beloved stories and characters from the Berenstain Bears to Curious George to Pete the Cat. As the school year begins, children and their families can experience the fall collection's must-read stories, whether for the first time or the 100th, as parents relive the magic of their childhood and experience more recent favorites with their little ones.

The collection will help families create treasured memories for years to come while giving back, with 100% of Kohl's net profit benefiting nonprofit organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide. Available now for a limited time while supplies last at all Kohl's stores nationwide and on Kohls.com, the collection features five picture books, each with an accompanying plush toy:

Berenstain Bears Messy Room book with coordinating plush

Curious George book with coordinating plush

Llama Llama Red Pajama book with coordinating plush

Pete and the New Guy book with coordinating plush

The Pout-Pout Fish book with coordinating plush

But it doesn't stop there! Kohl's Cares also released its Disney licensed plush this fall, featuring sixteen classic characters from the movies we all know and love, priced at just $9.99 each. Whether it's Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Simba or Minnie Mouse, children can conquer the school year ahead with their favorite character by their side.