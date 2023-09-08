Sephora at Kohl's expansion continues with the addition of 45 new shops across 29 states

In 2020, Kohl's announced its partnership with Sephora and committed to making prestige beauty more accessible to consumers nationwide. Kohl's plans to offer the Sephora at Kohl's experience to the company's more than 1,170 stores by 2025. This fall, Kohl's will be opening more new Sephora at Kohl's shops in 45 stores across 29 states, bringing a 750 square foot elevated beauty experience to more communities across the country, just in time for holiday shopping.

"We are excited to bring the Sephora at Kohl's experience to more communities this fall with a uniquely curated assortment of the most-coveted beauty products that we know our customers will love," said Nick Jones, Kohl's chief merchandising and digital officer. "We heard from our customers that they wanted prestige beauty offerings, and we set out to deliver in a big way by partnering with Sephora, the global leader in beauty, to bring a truly elevated shopping experience right to their local Kohl's store. From makeup and fragrance to skincare and hair care, there's something for everyone to discover at Sephora at Kohl's."

The New Experience Creates More Convenience for Customers

The new experience locations offer customers expertly-curated assortments to fit their beauty needs from the most recognizable and coveted brands in makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance, such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, YSL, Amika, Lancôme, Sol de Janeiro, and Sephora Collection. Shoppers may notice a new merchandising approach in the Sephora at Kohl's shops, with products being displayed together by category rather than brand, creating a simplified shopping experience for customers. From best-selling fragrances to mascaras and foundations, this new format allows for easy navigation and product discovery during every trip.

Sephora at Kohl's Locations

Check out the list below to see if your store is one of the 45 locations getting a new Sephora at Kohl's shop this Fall:

Alabama

Florence : 350 Seville St., Florence, AL 35630

: 350 Seville St., Florence, AL 35630 Trussville : 5900 Chalkville Mountain Rd., Birmingham, AL 35235



Arizona

Prescott Valley : 3280 N Glassford Hill Rd., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314



Arkansas

Bryant : 7333 Alcoa Rd., Bryant, AR 72022

: 7333 Alcoa Rd., Bryant, AR 72022 Jonesboro : 2117 Fair Park Blvd., Jonesboro, AR 72401



California

Corona South : 2489 Tuscany St., Corona, CA 92881

: 2489 Tuscany St., Corona, CA 92881 Antelope : 5030 Antelope Rd., Antelope, CA 95843



Colorado

SW Colorado Springs : 2725 Janitell Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906



Connecticut

Orange City : 250 Bull Hill Ln., Orange, CT 06477



Georgia

Douglasville : 2989 Chapel Hill Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135

Idaho

Ammon (Idaho Falls) : 3175 S 25th E, Ammon, ID 83406

: 3175 S 25th E, Ammon, ID 83406 Twin Falls : 1543 Poleline Rd. East, Twin Falls, ID 83301



Illinois

Danville : 3707 N Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832



Iowa

Ames : 2423 Grand Ave., Ames, IA 50010



Indiana

Vincennes : 616 N Bierhaus Blvd., Vincennes, IN 47591

: 616 N Bierhaus Blvd., Vincennes, IN 47591 Angola : 3300 N Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703

: 3300 N Wayne St., Angola, IN 46703 Speedway : 5660 Crawfordsville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46224

: 5660 Crawfordsville Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46224 Madison: Michigan Rd. - New Kohl's Store Opening Fall 2023 with Sephora at Kohl's



Kansas

Garden City: E. Kansas Ave. - New Kohl's Store Opening Fall 2023 with Sephora at Kohl's



Maryland

Laurel : 3323 Corridor Marketplace, Laurel, MD 20724



Michigan

Marquette : 3000 US Highway 41 W, Marquette, MI 49855



Missouri

Belton : 914 E North Ave., Belton, MO 64012



Nebraska

Grand Island : 221 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803



New Hampshire

Hooksett : 200 Quality Dr., Hooksett, NH 03106

: 200 Quality Dr., Hooksett, NH 03106 Tilton : 49 Lowes Dr., Tilton, NH 03276



New York

Auburn : 1628 Clark Street Rd., Auburn, NY 13021



Nevada

Nellis Crossing : 1300 S Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104



North Carolina

Steele Creek : 13610 Hoover Creek Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273

: 13610 Hoover Creek Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273 Concord : 2450 Supercenter Dr. NE, Kannapolis, NC 28083

: 2450 Supercenter Dr. NE, Kannapolis, NC 28083 Greenville : 3501 Galleria Dr., Greenville, NC 27834



Ohio

Marion : 400 Mcmahan Blvd., Marion, OH 43302

: 400 Mcmahan Blvd., Marion, OH 43302 Defiance : 8683 N State Route 66, Defiance, OH 43512



Oregon

Albany : 410 Airport Rd. SE, Albany, OR 97322



Pennsylvania

Lancaster East : 2350 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602

: 2350 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602 Lancaster : 1135 Park City Ctr., Lancaster, PA 17601



Tennessee

Johnson City : 190 Marketplace Blvd., Johnson City, TN 37604



Texas

Cypress : 28916 Hwy 290, Cypress, TX 77433



Utah

Layton : 1298 N Main St., Layton, UT 84041

: 1298 N Main St., Layton, UT 84041 St. George : 650 W Telegraph St., Washington, UT 84780

: 650 W Telegraph St., Washington, UT 84780 North Logan : 1660 N Main St., North Logan, UT 84341

: 1660 N Main St., North Logan, UT 84341 West Valley City : 3031 S 5600 W, West Valley City, UT 84120



Virginia

Lynchburg : 225 Simons Run Ste. A, Lynchburg, VA 24502

: 225 Simons Run Ste. A, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Culpeper : 791 Nalles Mill Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701



Washington

Marysville : 3713 116th St. Ne, Marysville, WA 98271



Wisconsin

Rhinelander : 1035 Lincoln St., Rhinelander, WI 54501



Continued Success and the Future of Sephora at Kohl's Partnership

These new openings serve as a proofpoint of the expanding Sephora at Kohl's footprint, bringing the total Sephora at Kohl's shops to 910 by the end of 2023, and achieving the partnership's initial planned rollout goal. Sephora at Kohl's continues to drive beauty share gains for the company, driving a total beauty sales increase of nearly 90% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023, and the assortment is not only resonating with existing customers but is bringing in new customers that are shopping more frequently as well. Sephora at Kohl's locations are on track to roll out to the remainder of Kohl's more than 1,170 stores by 2025.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This article contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl's undertakes no obligation to update them.