Kohl : Nearly 100 Schools Receive First-of-its-Kind Distinction for Engaging ... ies to Support Student Health Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic...

Kohl's and Healthier Generation honor schools with new Family Engagement Distinction that highlights efforts to strengthen partnership between families and educators

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) January 26, 2021 - As the line between home and school blurs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for strong partnership between families and educators is even more apparent to foster an optimal learning environment. Today, Kohl's and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation (Healthier Generation), a national nonprofit dedicated to creating environments that support children's physical, social and emotional health, honored 96 schools with the new Family Engagement Distinction for going above and beyond to engage families in creating healthy environments, at home and at school.

In addition to their status as one of 'America's Healthiest Schools,' the Family Engagement Distinction awardees demonstrated their commitment to building strong relationships with caregivers and families to support student health needs. Though the submission data for this new distinction was gathered prior to COVID-19, these actions helped set a solid foundation to help weather the pandemic as schools toggled between in-person and remote learning. For example, schools:

Provided educational resources for caregivers and families that address strategies for creating a healthier home

Invited families to participate in school decision-making for health and safety policies and programs

Collaborated with caregivers and families on ways to improve school meals and meal programs



'Parents and caregivers are the bedrock to building healthy home environments that will help children thrive,' said Tara Geiter, Kohl's director of community relations. 'We congratulate these award-winning schools for their commitment to building stronger relationships with families, and for engaging them in health-promoting solutions to bolster the physical, social and emotional well-being of students - especially during such a tumultuous year.'

'Improving the health and well-being of our families requires bold leadership and action from many,' said Kathy Higgins, chief executive officer at Healthier Generation. 'Healthier Generation is proud to partner with Kohl's to support families in their quest to live well and be well. Together, we applaud these schools for joining with us to meet the vital health needs of their students and communities.'

Healthier Generation's 'America's Healthiest Schools' list remains one of the country's longest-running, nationwide recognition programs honoring schools that are implementing best practices that support children's learning and development. The Family Engagement Distinction further illustrates the importance of the school-home connection by showing appreciation for the valuable role caregivers and families play in children's health. Presented in partnership with Kohl's, the Family Engagement Distinction is an extension of the Kohl's Healthy at Home initiative. Since 2019, Kohl's Healthy at Home has reached millions of families invested in prioritizing a healthy lifestyle in their home and wherever their children live, learn and play.

To view the complete list of awardees, visit HealthiestSchools.org.

About the Alliance for a Healthier Generation

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation believes every child deserves a healthy future. For more than 15 years, Healthier Generation has empowered kids to develop lifelong healthy habits by ensuring the environments that surround them provide and promote good health. Driven by our passion that all young people deserve a chance to live healthier lives, our work, in total, has reached more than 29 million kids across the country. To learn more and help make a difference, visit HealthierGeneration.org and join us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Kohl's

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.