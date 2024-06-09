At Kohl's, we strive to create a culture of respect and connection, honoring individual's unique experiences and perspectives.

As a matter of practice, Kohl's is not a political organization. Kohl's does not make monetary contributions to political candidates or campaigns, does not support political organizations, and does not have a company-sponsored Political Action Committee (PAC). See Kohl's Political Activity Policy for details.

In recent years, our hometown of Milwaukee was selected to host the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). As a Milwaukee-based company, we appreciate that our hometown will have a spotlight during this time to showcase all it has to offer, including our great neighborhoods, an array of businesses and all of our amazing residents.

In alignment with our political activity policy, Kohl's is not sponsoring or engaging in any political events. To support Milwaukee as the host city, we took the same approach for both the DNC and RNC by financially supporting the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC).