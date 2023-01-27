Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kohl's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47:59 2023-01-27 am EST
31.91 USD   -0.25%
Kohl : Prioritizes Energy Efficiency in Support of Environmental ... lity Efforts...

01/27/2023 | 10:20am EST
During Energy Awareness Month, Kohl's is highlighting how we are prioritizing the efficient use of energy in support of our environmental sustainability efforts.

Kohl's climate action goals are focused on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the increase of renewable energy use. These initiatives are part of our broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy to create healthy futures for families, which includes taking care of people, communities, and our planet.

  • Goal 1: Reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Kohl's-owned operations by 50% by 2025.
  • Goal 2: Reduce energy consumption by 30% at Kohl's facilities by 2025.

How We're Working to Meet Our Goals

  • American Business Act Pledge on Climate Change: We demonstrated our support for action on climate change and for The Paris Agreement by signing the American Business Act Pledge on Climate Change in 2015.
  • Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi): Through SBTi, we have committed to aligning our greenhouse gas reduction targets with climate science and the core commitment of the Paris Agreement.
  • Data Centers Energy Savings: Data centers can spend up to half their energy on cooling the servers. To combat this, Kohl's data centers have implemented advanced cooling technologies for the last six years, yielding an average of 15% energy savings annually.
  • EnergyStar Certified Buildings: More than 90% of our stores are ENERGY STAR®-certified. Commercial buildings that have earned the ENERGY STAR® label use, on average, 35% less energy than similar buildings and generate one-third less carbon dioxide.
  • Lighting & HVAC Upgrades: In 2020, we converted more than 45 stores to LED lighting, which will save more than 10 million kWh per year. We continue converting our stores, completing 98 LED retrofits so far in 2021.
  • Renewable Energy: With more than 50 megawatts of solar energy installed, we are among the leading retailers who are increasingly turning to solar to power their operations. We currently host 163 solar arrays around the country, totaling more than 200,000 solar panels and nine solar trees. Additionally, there are two wind turbines installed at our Findlay, Ohio distribution center.
  • LEED® Certified Buildings: Commercial buildings that are LEED® certified use, on average, 25% less energy than similar buildings and generate one-third less carbon dioxide emissions.

Energy Awards

Kohl's commitment to energy efficiency has been recognized through a variety of awards and partnerships, including those listed below.

  • Awarded CDP's A- ranking in 2020
  • Recognized as a Top 25 Corporate User by the Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA)
  • Named as a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year winner for Sustained Excellence, for the 10th consecutive year
  • Included on EPA's Green Power Top 30 Retail list since 2014
  • Recognized as a U.S. Department of Energy's Better Building Challenge Achiever

For more details about Kohl's energy-saving initiatives or other ways we're helping to protect the environment for the benefit of our associates, customers and other stakeholders, please refer to our Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 15:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 466 M - -
Net income 2023 371 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 6,31%
Capitalization 3 534 M 3 534 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,99 $
Average target price 30,87 $
Spread / Average Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas A. Kingsbury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Siobhan McFeeney Chief Technology Officer
Stephanie A. Streeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION26.69%3 534
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED13.51%7 253
DILLARD'S, INC.17.52%6 601
MACY'S, INC.13.66%6 363
FALABELLA S.A.15.39%5 948
TRENT LIMITED-10.28%5 286