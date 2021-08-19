Log in
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
08/19 11:50:57 am
55.255 USD   +6.57%
11:24aKOHL : Q2 2021 Earnings | Key Takeaways
PU
09:33aMACY : Brighter outlook from Macy's, Kohl's after sales bounce back
AQ
09:11aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Trade Lower Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
Kohl : Q2 2021 Earnings | Key Takeaways

08/19/2021 | 11:24am EDT
On Thursday, August 19, Kohl's announced its Q2 2021 financial results. Click here to view the full results. See below for an overview of key takeaways shared by Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, during this morning's earnings conference call.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This infographic contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends forward-looking terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 15:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 279 M - -
Net income 2022 609 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 8 101 M 8 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 41,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 51,85 $
Average target price 64,31 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven A. Burd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION28.83%8 101
FALABELLA S.A.17.91%9 866
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED15.79%9 529
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED68.89%5 740
MACY'S, INC.60.62%5 635
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED23.24%5 212