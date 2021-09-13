Kohl : Seasonal Hiring Underway at Kohl's as Company Ramps Efforts to Support ... eased Seasonal Demand...



Retailer offering new bonus program for all seasonal employees; Hosting national hiring events in September and October

We know how important it is for our customers to have a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience at Kohl's every day, and especially during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Our front-line associates play a critical role in making that a reality by providing the best holiday shopping experience in-store and online. To ensure we are keeping up with the needs of our customers, we are excited to grow the Kohl's team once again during one of our busiest times.

In addition to making sure our customers' needs are met, we also pride ourselves in providing our associates with a culture of appreciation and opportunity. New this year, hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center associates will be eligible to receive a bonus ranging from $100 to $400 for working with Kohl's through the holiday season. Whether you're looking for supplemental income around the holidays or hope to pursue a career in retail, Kohl's offers the ideal environment with continued opportunities for growth. In fact, we continue to see prior seasonal associates return year after year and many also opt to continue with us year-round.

Kohl's is recruiting for a variety of positions this season with associate openings across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfilment centers. Consistent with previous years, Kohl's is looking to add approximately 90,000 seasonal associates to meet demand and support company growth, including staff for our newly-opened e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio, four new Kohl's stores opening in fall, and Beauty Advisors for the all-new Sephora at Kohl's experience in 200 stores this year. We will also be offering current associates extra hours to support continued growth throughout the holiday season.



'Our seasonal hiring plans this year are on par with goals over the last few years as we continue to see consumer demand in store and through our digital channels including Kohls.com and the Kohl's App,' said Marc Chini, Kohl's chief people officer. 'Our front-line associates are pivotal to bringing the holiday shopping experience to life for the millions of customers who choose Kohl's, and we look forward to delivering a comfortable, convenient and safe shopping experience for our customers again this year.'

Apply Today

Interested candidates can view open positions in their area and apply today at Careers.Kohls.com or by texting APPLY to 24508. For ease and safety, all scheduled interviews will be conducted via phone.

National Hiring Events

Kohl's will host two national hiring events on September 16-18 and October 21-23 at all stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers where candidates can receive a job offer on the same day of their interview. Candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time and schedule a phone interview but can also walk-in to any store location between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the event for an on the spot interview. Those applying to distribution center roles during hiring events will receive an interview opportunity within 24 hours.

Life at Kohl's

Kohl's prides itself on offering a work environment that is exciting, supportive and flexible, rooted in a culture of appreciation and opportunity. In addition to competitive wages, seasonal associates can take advantage of the Kohl's bonus program, with bonus payments ranging from $100 to $400 for working with Kohl's through the holiday season. More information can be found at careers.Kohls.com/bonus.

Associates will also benefit from a weekly pay schedule, flexible schedules, an immediate 15% Kohl's discount - which can be stacked with other applicable Kohl's coupons - and special associate shop days with no brand exclusions for even more savings along with training and development opportunities. Full and part time associates working at least 30 hours per week are eligible for medical, dental and vision coverage, and associates in the distribution network also have access to free onsite healthcare.

From all of us at Kohl's, we can't wait to meet the new associates that will make this year's holiday season the best yet.

