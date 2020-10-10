Log in
KOHL'S CORPORATION

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
Company 


Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Hurricane Delta

10/10/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

Updated: October 10, 2020 9:30 a.m. CST

Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Delta.

This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.

Louisiana

  • Lafayette
  • Lake Charles

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 17:09:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 399 M - -
Net income 2021 -479 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,84x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 3 397 M 3 397 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 122 000
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,85 $
Last Close Price 21,53 $
Spread / Highest target 78,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven A. Burd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-57.74%3 397
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.4.98%8 787
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-32.52%6 890
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED2.98%6 804
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.240.24%5 519
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED14.50%4 199
