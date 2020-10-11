Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Hurricane Delta

Updated: October 11, 2020 11:00 a.m. CST
Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Delta.
This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.
Louisiana
