  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Kohl's Corporation
  News
  Summary
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Hurricane Ida

09/01/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
Updated: September 1, 2021 2:18 p.m. CST

Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ida.

This list will be updated with information on closures and reopenings on an ongoing basis.

Louisiana

  • Covington
  • Baton Rouge
  • Slidell

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 20:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 590 M - -
Net income 2022 698 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 8 968 M 8 968 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 57,40 $
Average target price 65,38 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven A. Burd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION42.05%8 968
FALABELLA S.A.16.54%9 959
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED14.74%9 433
MACY'S, INC.99.02%6 997
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED68.89%5 921
TRENT LIMITED44.49%4 905