Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Hurricane Ida

Updated: September 1, 2021 2:18 p.m. CST
Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ida.
This list will be updated with information on closures and reopenings on an ongoing basis.
Louisiana
-
Covington
-
Baton Rouge
-
Slidell
