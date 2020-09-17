Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Hurricane Sally

Updated: September 17, 2020 1:00 p.m. CST
Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Sally.
This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.
Florida
Disclaimer
Kohl's Corporation published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 18:39:01 UTC