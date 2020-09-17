Log in
Kohl's Corporation    KSS

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Hurricane Sally

09/17/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

Updated: September 17, 2020 1:00 p.m. CST

Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Sally.

This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.

Florida

  • Pensacola

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 18:39:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 399 M - -
Net income 2021 -479 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,68x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 3 758 M 3 758 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 122 000
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,50 $
Last Close Price 23,82 $
Spread / Highest target 61,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven A. Burd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-53.25%3 758
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.19.18%10 499
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-25.27%7 974
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-5.43%6 293
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.235.95%5 401
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED6.63%3 970
