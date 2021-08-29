Log in
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Tropical Storm Ida

08/29/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
Updated: August 29, 2021 2:05 p.m. CST

Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ida.

This list will be updated with information on closures and reopenings on an ongoing basis.

Louisiana

  • Covington
  • Lafayette
  • Baton Rouge
  • Slidell
  • Lake Charles


Mississippi

  • D'Iberville

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
