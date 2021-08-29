Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Tropical Storm Ida

Updated: August 29, 2021 2:05 p.m. CST
Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ida.
This list will be updated with information on closures and reopenings on an ongoing basis.
Louisiana
-
Covington
-
Lafayette
-
Baton Rouge
-
Slidell
-
Lake Charles
Mississippi
