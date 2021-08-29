Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Tropical Storm Ida

Updated: August 29, 2021 2:05 p.m. CST

Kohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Hurricane Ida.

This list will be updated with information on closures and reopenings on an ongoing basis.

Louisiana

Covington

Lafayette

Baton Rouge

Slidell

Lake Charles



Mississippi