Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Winter Storm Uri

Updated: February 15, 2021 2:00 p.m. CST

ohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Winter Storm Uri.

This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.

Louisiana

Lafayette

Lake Charles

Monroe

Shreveport



Missouri

Flowood



Texas