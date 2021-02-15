Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Winter Storm Uri

Updated: February 15, 2021 2:00 p.m. CST
ohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Winter Storm Uri.
This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.
Louisiana
-
Lafayette
-
Lake Charles
-
Monroe
-
Shreveport
Missouri
Texas
-
Abilene
-
College Station
-
Conroe
-
Georgetown
-
Killeen
-
Leander
-
North Tomball
-
Spring
-
Temple
-
Waco
-
Woodlands
