KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Kohl : Select Kohl's Stores Currently Closed due to Winter Storm Uri

02/15/2021 | 03:07pm EST
Updated: February 15, 2021 2:00 p.m. CST

ohl's is committed to the health and well-being of families, and the safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. The below Kohl's stores are temporarily closed due to Winter Storm Uri.

This list will be updated with information on closures and re-openings on an ongoing basis.

Louisiana

  • Lafayette
  • Lake Charles
  • Monroe
  • Shreveport

Missouri

  • Flowood

Texas

  • Abilene
  • College Station
  • Conroe
  • Georgetown
  • Killeen
  • Leander
  • North Tomball
  • Spring
  • Temple
  • Waco
  • Woodlands

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 20:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
