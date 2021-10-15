Kohl : Shop Kohl's this Holiday Season for Must-Have Gifts at an Incredible Value ... and an Easy, Convenient Shopping Experience...

Snag early holiday savings with the Kohl's Lowest Prices of the Season Event beginning October 20; Customers earn $5 Kohl's Cash® for every $25 spent

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., October 15, 2021 - Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) announced today its plans to make holiday shopping easier than ever with the most sought-after brands, amazing value and convenient shopping options all season long. Customers looking to get a jump start on checking off their shopping lists will discover great deals on must-have holiday gifts for the entire family now at Kohl's. And with 80% of Americans living within 15 miles of a Kohl's store, regardless of how they choose to shop - whether it's in their neighborhood store or on Kohls.com - customers will find the busy holiday season is easier with a little help from Kohl's.

Periodically throughout the holiday season, Kohl's is offering customers $5 off qualifying orders* when they choose to pick up their Kohls.com purchases for free at one of the retailer's more than 1,100 stores nationwide. Kohl's makes it easy to pick up online orders through drive up or in store pick up, with most orders ready within one hour.

The Savings Start Now

While the sounds of jingle bells may be in the distance, customers looking to shop early won't want to miss Kohl's Lowest Prices of the Season five-day event. Starting Wednesday, October 20, shoppers will find amazing deals on exciting products across home, cozy apparel, sleep, and footwear for the family, jewelry and accessories, intimates, luggage, and more. Plus, customers can reward themselves for shopping early with the opportunity to earn $5 Kohl's Cash® coupons for every $25 spent⁺ from October 20 through October 24. Terms and exclusions apply.

$159.99 Shark Rocket DeluxePro vacuum model HV322 or Navigator upright vacuum model NV360

Earn $30 Kohl's Cash®

Earn $30 Kohl's Cash® $119.99 Food Network Textured 10-pc nonstick cookware set or Farmstead 10-pc ceramic cookware set Earn $20 Kohl's Cash®

Up to 30% off Ninja kitchen appliances

SO and Sonoma Goods for Life boots for the family starting at $24.99 (select styles)

25% off Vans for the family (select styles)

$19.99 Cuddl Duds throws

$2.99 The Big One towels and pillow

25% off Calvin Klein intimates and men's basics

$7.99 - $12.99 tees for me

Cozy tops and sweaters for women and juniors starting at $19.99

Women's and juniors denim starting at $14.99

Jumping Beans fleece starting at $8.99



The Perfect Gifts for Everyone

Kohl's is the one-stop shop for any gift list this holiday. Customers will discover a wide selection of trusted national brands that the entire family knows and loves - including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Champion, Levi's, Nine West, IZOD, and Carter's - in addition to private brands, like Sonoma Goods for Life, LC Lauren Conrad, SO, and more, that deliver the great value and quality that customers expect from Kohl's.

Explore New Brands at Kohl's: Kohl's is continuing to evolve its product portfolio to introduce even more of the brands customers want most. This holiday season, find must-have trends from exciting new brands including Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer, Tommy Hilfiger, and Yummy Sweater Co.

Kohl's is continuing to evolve its product portfolio to introduce even more of the brands customers want most. This holiday season, find must-have trends from exciting new brands including Calvin Klein, Eddie Bauer, Tommy Hilfiger, and Yummy Sweater Co. Discover Sephora at Kohl's: Customers can now shop the fully immersive Sephora at Kohl's beauty experience featuring approximately 125 of the most recognizable and coveted brands in makeup, skin, hair, and fragrance as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care in 200 Kohl's locations. Plus, customers nationwide can shop Sephora at Kohl's on Kohls.com and have the top gifts in beauty shipped to their closest Kohl's store for free.

Customers can now shop the fully immersive Sephora at Kohl's beauty experience featuring approximately 125 of the most recognizable and coveted brands in makeup, skin, hair, and fragrance as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care in 200 Kohl's locations. Plus, customers nationwide can shop Sephora at Kohl's on Kohls.com and have the top gifts in beauty shipped to their closest Kohl's store for free. Gift Purposefully: Personal and meaningful gifts are top of mind this year and Kohl's is here to help shoppers find unique gifts that speak to a variety of personalities and interests. From cozy essentials to festive family fun, the best gifts are from the heart. Active & Casual: Athleisure and workleisure trends are here to stay and Kohl's has the top brands for the entire family. Gear up for active adventures with brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Tek Gear, Champion, and FLX, or find the best in casual for every occasion from Sonoma Goods for Life, SO, Jumping Beans, and more. Customers can also discover must-have fitness accessories and equipment from Echelon, FitBit, and Garmin for every aspect of an active lifestyle. Cozy: The whole family will be cozy and comfortable with blankets and throws from Koolaburra by UGG and Cuddl Duds to cozy slippers and a wide assortment fleece to the perfect matching JAMMIES FOR YOUR FAMILIES® pajamas. Toys: From Barbie Dream Houses and Hot Wheels to LEGO® creations and Land Rover Discovery ride on cars, Kohl's has the top toys of the season that every kid has on their wishlist. Check out the Kohl's Holiday Toy Shop for inspiration. Home: Get in the holiday spirit with holiday assortments for the home from brands like Sonoma Goods for Life, St. Nicholas Square and more. Also be sure to check out the best in kitchen electronics and smart home products from brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, iRobot, and Google.

Personal and meaningful gifts are top of mind this year and Kohl's is here to help shoppers find unique gifts that speak to a variety of personalities and interests. From cozy essentials to festive family fun, the best gifts are from the heart. Don't Forget Something for You: Shoppers also deserve to reward themselves this season! No matter what celebration plans are on the calendar this year, Kohl's has all the essentials for every festive moment. Discover Calvin Klein loungewear and super soft slippers from Sonoma Goods for Life for a cozy night by the fire, or indulge in an at-home spa night or tabletop decor for a photo-worthy tablescape. Kohl's makes it even easier for customers to sneak in a gift for themselves with multiple opportunities to earn and redeem Kohl's Cash® coupons throughout the season - it's like a gift from Kohl's!



Unmatched Value Today and All Season Long

Kohl's has always been known for its unmatched value and the holidays are no different. Don't miss the amazing deals and savings throughout the season, and stay tuned for tons of great ways to save and spend wisely this season with Black Friday Deals, Kohl's Cash® coupon earn periods, and more. And of course, shoppers won't want to miss the anticipated return of $15 for $50 Kohl's Cash® on select days. Tems and exclusions apply.

Customers can also take advantage of great loyalty offerings including Kohl's Rewards® and the Kohl's Card™, providing extra savings opportunities all season long.

Kohl's Rewards® - Earn 5% Kohl's Cash® Every Day: Did someone say free savings? Kohl's customers can earn 5% Kohl's Cash every day, with any payment method, when they join the free Kohl's Rewards® program. Plus, get twice the benefits by linking a Sephora Beauty Insider account to earn points on Sephora at Kohl's purchases.

Kohl's Cash® - A Value Only Found At Kohl's: Kohl's is offering multiple opportunities to earn coveted Kohl's Cash this year - a value found only at Kohl's. Keep a close eye out to know when to earn and redeem on qualifying purchases throughout the season.

Kohl's Card™ - Offering the Most Value: Kohl's Card™ members can maximize savings and take advantage of exclusive discounts that can be combined with Kohl's great sale prices and special offers during the holidays and beyond. Even better, card members will save 35% on their first purchase when opening an account at any Kohl's store nationwide. Subject to credit approval. Terms and exclusions apply.

Shopping Made Easy

The holiday season can be busy, that's why Kohl's is proud to offer various omnichannel conveniences like free Drive Up and Buy Online, Pick Up in Store services, which allow customers to get Kohls.com orders, with most orders ready within one hour. Shopping at Kohl's has never been easier.

Contactless Drive Up: Kohl's offers contactless drive up at every one of its more than 1,100 stores nationwide for an easier shopping experience, allowing Kohls.com orders to be placed directly in our customers' trunk or backseat when they're ready.

In-Store Pick Up: Customers can also choose to pick up their orders in store by selecting Buy Online, Pick Up in Store or Ship to Store

Amazon Returns at Kohl's: Customers can also visit their local Kohl's store to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return. Kohl's will package and send returned items to Amazon returns centers on your behalf. It's free, convenient and available to everyone.

Kohl's App: Don't forget to download the Kohl's app to easily manage and redeem all the savings throughout the season. The app features the option to scan and store Kohl's gift cards, Kohl's Cash® and savings offers for easy access at checkout. Customers can pay quickly and easily when using Kohl's Pay, which connects to a Kohl's Card™ account and allows them to apply offers and coupons, such as Kohl's Rewards® and Kohl's Cash®, and pay with one scan.

Kohl's is prepared to meet customers' needs this holiday season, however and whenever they choose to shop. For more Kohl's holiday news, visit the Kohl's Holiday Press Room.

*Minimum $25 pre-tax kohls.com merchandise purchase made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 18 (excluding Nov. 25-29) and between Dec. 27 - Jan. 31 (excluding Dec. 19-26). Applicable dates are subject to change, as advertised. Valid online only for customers with a kohls.com shopping account. Terms and exclusions apply.

⁺Kohl's Cash terms and exclusions apply. Earn amount of Kohl's Cash® is approximate and may vary if additional coupons are applied to the purchase transaction. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

About Kohl's

